Where are all the Galaxy Note 7 explosions?

We keep talking about the Galaxy Note 7 explosions and the unprecedented recall process that Samsung had to go through, but one thing is very strange: there haven’t been any new Galaxy Note 7 explosions since Samsung decided to terminate the production. While news of Galaxy Note 7 fires would appear day after day during the replacement period, they seem to have magically disappeared. So what gives? Does that mean the Galaxy Note 7 is safe?





Concluding that you can keep using your Galaxy Note 7 because it didn’t explode yet and you didn’t hear of other Galaxy Note 7 fires recently is wrong.

For starters, many Galaxy Note 7 owners have taken their device back once Samsung said the phone had to be brought in. There might be more Galaxy Note 7 in use than some of the brand new safe smartphones out there, but the number of Galaxy Note 7 in use is still significantly lower than a few months ago.

Secondly, Samsung took extra measures to ensure the phone can’t explode, including limiting the maximum charge of the battery to 60% and even lower in some countries.

Furthermore, Samsung also crippled the Galaxy Note 7 in various markets, by restricting wireless and/or Wi-Fi connectivity. The measure was meant to convince enthusiasts to give up the phone.

Everything Samsung is doing to ensure you can’t use the Galaxy Note 7 indicates the risk is still present. Airlines still won’t let you fly with a Galaxy Note 7 on board. Just because we didn’t hear about any Galaxy Note 7 fires — and that’s definitely a good thing — doesn’t mean the phone has been magically fixed.

Samsung promised to reveal the cause of the Galaxy Note 7’s battery problem by the end of the year. Some reports said Samsung did finish its investigation, but the conclusions will only be announced early next year.

So if you’re still using a Galaxy Note 7 as a daily driver, you’d be better taking it to a Samsung or carrier store as soon as possible and having it replaced. Even if you think the battery fire issue is beyond us. It’s likely that you won’t be able to use it in the near future.

