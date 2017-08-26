Welcome to the Concours d’Lemons, America’s Great Love Fest of Crap Cars

The Trabant trembles. Its puny engine is running at idle, enough to visibly shake the small, boxy, creamy white car, made mostly of cotton waste. Its owner, a tall American guy, stands proudly by his car, encouraging an even taller man to climb inside and see the unexpected roominess of the East German car, made in 1980.

Corky Coker is impressed. “That is a very good example,” he says, “of a very badly built car.” Coker is one of the judges tasked with assessing the field of vehicles through which we're walking, each crappier, or weirder, or both, than the next: Yugos, K-Cars, Pintos, Cosworth Vegas. Rust, vinyl, and faux wood dominate the palette.

Their surprisingly proud owners have gathered on a recent August morning on the lawn of the City Hall in Seaside, California, for the annual Concours d’Lemons. Its organizers describe it as “an ugly oil stain on the Pebble Beach Auto Week,” the time of year when some of the finest automobiles and fanciest folks on the planet come together in neighboring Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea for a romp of champagne-soaked, caviar-stuffed excess. The week culminates in the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, where rare Ferraris, ancient Rolls-Royces, curvaceous Bugattis, and the like compete for a best-in-show ribbon that seriously augments the worth of the car on which it's pinned.

The Concours d’Lemons is an antidote to that self-congratulatory decadence. Where the Concours d'Elegance prizes historical accuracy and the "you know it when you see it" quality that is elegance, here the judges look for shabbiness and the also hard to define absurdity. Winning your class or the overall show means a bag of gag gifts, maybe a cheap plaque, and bragging rights of a dubious kind.

It's a celebration of what humans can build when their imaginations run awry, engineering skills falter, and budgets dry up, when ambition gives way to “seems good enough.”

Funky Over Fancy

The ringleader of this circus is Alan Galbraith, a car lover who has attended the Concours d’Elegance for the past 30 years, all the while cracking wise about the lack of crap cans, hoopties, and jalopies. “So one year, I decided to pull the joke,” he says. In 2009, he announced the Concours d’Lemons—a spinoff of the similarly junker-heavy 24 Hours of LeMons race held at circuits around the country—to serve the denizens of the car world who prefer funky to fancy. Galbraith expected a field of 10 cars; 40 showed up. Nearly a decade later, the field has grown to 160, and the lawn is packed with hundreds of attendees.

Coker and his judging partner, Dick McClure, are responsible for rating the Carrozzeria Iacocca category, a class that includes Chryslers, a nod to auto exec Lee Iacocca best known for reviving the automaker’s fortunes in the 1980s. Other categories include Rust Belt American Junk, Needlessly Complex Italian, Der Self-SatisfiedKrauttenWagen, Soul-Sucking Japanese Appliance, Unmitigated Gaul, Rueful Britannia, and Swedish Meatballs.

