This Week In Space podcast: Episode 116 — Spreading the Good Word.

On Episode 116 of This Week In Space, Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik talk with the team behind the Space and Things podcast.



In the world of space podcasts, the Space and Things podcast is a keeper (along with ours, of course). The brainchild of Emily Carney, founder of the Space Hipsters on Facebook, and singer/songwriter Dave Giles, Space and Things brings us some premiere guests in the space sector. Subjects are always compelling, and as we well know, that takes work.

We'll dive into the intricacies of creating--and maintaining--a quality space podcast and the success of Emily's Facebook group, the Space Hipsters, now 62,000 members strong.

Space news of the week

Model Falcon 9!

