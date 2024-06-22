This Week In Space podcast: Episode 116 —Spreading the Good Word
On Episode 116 of This Week In Space, Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik talk with the team behind the Space and Things podcast.
In the world of space podcasts, the Space and Things podcast is a keeper (along with ours, of course). The brainchild of Emily Carney, founder of the Space Hipsters on Facebook, and singer/songwriter Dave Giles, Space and Things brings us some premiere guests in the space sector. Subjects are always compelling, and as we well know, that takes work.
We'll dive into the intricacies of creating--and maintaining--a quality space podcast and the success of Emily's Facebook group, the Space Hipsters, now 62,000 members strong.
Space news of the week
NASA, Boeing delay Starliner astronaut landing to June 26 amid thruster issues
'1st of its kind': NASA spots unusually light-colored boulder on Mars that may reveal clues of the planet's past
Rocket Lab launches 5 IoT satellites on landmark 50th mission (video)
Strawberry Solstice Moon of June 2024 shines tonight for summer stargazers (video)
Model Falcon 9!
