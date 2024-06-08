This Week In Space podcast: Episode 114 — Starliners & Starships.

On Episode 114 of This Week In Space, Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik talk about the launches of Boeing's Starliner and SpaceX's Starship.



Well, we waited, we waffled, and we joked... but Boeing's Starliner finally made good! Seven or so years after their projected crewed flight date, the second provider of crew delivery to the International Space Station finally succeeded in sending two astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, to the ISS. Despite a few problems with (sigh) valves, helium tanks, and thrusters, the mission appears to be going swimmingly.



Then, just a day later, SpaceX launched a Starship on a fourth test flight with spectacular results--and may be ready for another test launch within a few weeks.



All good news this week, and it feels like newspace just picked up a lot of steam. Join us!

Space news of the week

Model Falcon 9!

