This Week In Space podcast: Episode 105 — Apoc-eclipse 2024!.

On Episode 105 of This Week In Space, Rod and Tariq talk with astronomer and meteorologist Joe Rao about the solar eclipse of 2024.

Unless you've been living under a rock or in Barstow, you probably know all about the solar eclipse on Monday. Rod will be going to Austin, likely to be staring at ever-darkening clouds, and Tariq will be headed to the eclipse path in the Northeast. Where will you be?



Rao tells us about the eclipse — what is it, where the moon's shadow will cross Earth, how you can maximize what you see (or don't see), and how to view partial phases safely. This last bit is important, and we're going to give you an earful about "solar safety"-- the effects of improper viewing can be catastrophic. And, of course, Rod's bringing a terrible eclipse-oriented space joke! Join us.

Space news of the week

