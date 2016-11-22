Watching this video will crash any iPhone

Remember the “effective power” bug from last year that could crash your iPhone with a simple text message? Well, this week, a new malicious attack on Apple’s devices was discovered, but this time it involves a link to an MP4 video.

While we’re not going to link to the video here (because we don’t want to crash anyone’s phone), we will explain what happens when you watch it. When you click the malicious link (accidentally or intentionally), a 3-second video of a man doing a magic trick will open up in Safari and play on your phone.

At first, you probably won’t notice any adverse effects, but within seconds, your phone will slow to a crawl and eventually freeze. YouTuber EverythingApplePro tested the video on iOS devices as far back as iOS 5, but no matter which device he used, the video did its job and crashed the iPod, iPhone or iPad.

Considering that the video can be hidden behind a Google shortlink, the chances of even an informed and careful iPhone owner clicking on the link is relatively high (especially if you have obnoxious friends).

Thankfully, all you have to do to restore your iPhone is perform a hard reset by holding the power and home buttons simultaneously for 10 seconds. It’s still unclear if this bug will have any long-lasting effects, so as tempting as it might be, we don’t recommend you send the link around.

Here’s the video of EverythingApplePro showing off the malicious video (and to be clear, this YouTube video is NOT the video that will crash your device):

