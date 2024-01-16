How And When To Watch Xbox’s Developer Direct 2024
Xbox’s Developer_Direct stream returns this year, promising a close look at some of Microsoft’s upcoming titles, including actual gameplay and conversations with devs for various titles. If you’d like to get a sense of what to expect and when to tune in, we’ve got you covered.
Watch the Developer_Direct stream on January 18 at 3 p.m. EST
The Developer_Direct livestream is expected to hit YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook at 3 p.m. EST, or 12 p.m. Pacific. You’ve got a plenty of channels to watch it on, including Xbox’s official YouTube channel, Bethesda’s YouTube channel, as well as both Xbox and Bethesda’s Twitch channels. For ASL, you can watch the stream on Twitch.tv/XboxASL. And if you’re on Facebook, you can watch the stream there too. If you can’t watch live, Xbox will upload a recap on the YouTube channels listed above.
Diablo IV and Elder Scrolls Online streams
Both Diablo IV and ESO will have dedicated streams on January 18 as well. Blizzard is expected to show off what’s to come for the next season of Diablo IV at 12 p.m. EST on its YouTube and Twitch channels, while Zenimax Online will show off what’s to come in 2024 for Elder Scrolls Online.
What games are you looking forward to seeing during Xbox’s dev stream?
