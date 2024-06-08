It’s almost time for WWDC 2024, Apple’s annual developer conference and one of the most significant events on the Apple calendar.

Along with the yearly iPhone series reveal each fall, the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) keynote address is particularly anticipated by many apple devotees. Why? It’s the annual event where Apple reveals new software for the company’s most popular products.

What time is WWDC 2024?

This year’s WWDC kicks off on Monday, June 10. Like previous keynote addresses, Monday’s event starts at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Apple’s WWDC keynote typically lasts about 90 minutes, but could extend to two hours. Given how many announcements we expect from this year’s show, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s on the longer side.

How to watch WWDC 2024

WWDC 2024 — June 10 | Apple

Apple makes it easy to stream its WWDC keynote address. You can do so on the web through a special page on the Apple website. You can also stream via Apple TV or the Apple TV app on supported devices.

Apple also offers live streaming via its X (formerly Twitter) account and through its YouTube channel. Similarly, you can watch the keynote right here from the above YouTube player once the show kicks off.

You can watch the keynote address live or later; it’s up to you.

What we expect from WWDC 2024

Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Like many of the previous WWDC keynotes, we don’t expect new hardware products to be revealed next week. Instead, the event is all about new software.

This starts with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 for the iPhone and iPad, respectively, and extends to watchOS 11 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 18 for the Apple TV. The company should also reveal the next version of macOS (version 15) and Apple Vision Pro updates.

We anticipate significant changes in iOS 18, which may also apply to iPadOS 18. These changes include a new design, RCS support in iMessage, and a refreshed Control Center. AI will also play a significant role in iOS and iPadOS, and thisshould extend to Apple Watch, Mac, and maybe Apple TV.

With the upcoming visionOS 2 for the Apple Vision Pro, we anticipate the possible introduction of several native apps that are currently unavailable on the new product. These might include Books, Calendar, Maps, News, Reminders, Podcasts, Shortcuts, Voice Memos, and more. We can expect other exciting features to be included.

After the announcement of new software, Apple will release the first developer beta versions of each software title. By early July, the first public beta versions should be released. Full public releases of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, watchOS 11, and macOS 15 are expected to be released this fall.