Watch United Airlines passenger David Dao’s news conference live right here

The United Airlines passenger ejection saga is about to take yet another turn as David Dao, the man at the center of it all, is slated to hold a news conference at 10 am CT live from Chicago. The obvious topic at hand will be whether or not Dao will be seeking compensation for the ordeal, and exactly what that compensation will be. The conference will be streamed live online, and you can watch it all unfold right here.

Scheduled to speak are both David Dao’s lawyers and his daughter, thought it’s unclear if Dao himself will actually be in attendance. As TMZ reports, Dao’s lawyers have already gone through the preliminary steps to secure all video and audio recordings related to the incident that may exist, as well as requesting all information related to the airport officers who actually physically removed Dao from his seat and dragged him off the plane. The physical altercation left Dao bloodied and distraught, and the videos of the incident have reached all corners of the internet.

In all likelihood, Dao’s lawyers will announce that they will be suing both United Airlines and the City of Chicago for their roles in the events that took place, though their specific requests in terms of monetary compensation may not be made public until a later date. The stream is expected to begin promptly at 10 am CT, and doesn’t have a schedule end time, so we’ll just have to see how it all plays out.

