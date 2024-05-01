Watch SpaceX's Crew-8 astronauts move their Dragon at the ISS May 2 to make way for Boeing's Starliner

A white conical capsule is seen docked at the international space station, with the blackness of space in the background.

The four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-8 mission will move their Dragon capsule to a different port at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday morning (May 2), and you can watch the action live.

The Dragon, named Endeavour, is scheduled to undock from the forward-facing port of the station's Harmony module on Thursday at 7:45 a.m. EDT (1145 GMT), then autonomously dock with Harmony's space-facing port at 8:28 a.m. EDT (1228 GMT).

You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA. Coverage will begin at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT).

The maneuver will open up Harmony's forward-facing port for Boeing's Starliner capsule, which is scheduled to launch on its first-ever crewed mission on Monday (May 6).

That Starliner mission, known as Crew Flight Test, will send NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the ISS for a roughly 10-day stay.

SpaceX's Crew-8 launched to the orbiting lab on March 3. As its name suggests, Crew-8 is the eighth operational crewed mission that SpaceX has flown to the ISS for NASA. Its four crewmates are NASA's Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeannette Epps and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, who will live aboard the station for six months.

Dominick, Barratt, Epps and Grebenkin will all climb aboard Endeavour for Thursday's move.

It will be the fourth such relocation for a crewed Dragon capsule at the ISS, after similar maneuvers during the Crew-1, Crew-2 and Crew-6 missions, NASA officials wrote in an update this week.