WATCH: SpaceX set launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral at 7:30 a.m.

SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday morning.
The company had planned for a Monday liftoff, but after a couple of delays, ultimately decided to stand down on the launch.
SpaceX did not say what led to the decision to push it back a day.
Tuesday’s launch will send 23 more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.
The deployed satellites will continue to broaden Starlink’s high-speed internet network across the globe.
This morning’s rocket launch is set for 7:30 a.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
