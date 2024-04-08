Watch solar eclipse on your phone or computer with livestreams from NASA, USA Today

It's time. The solar eclipse is about to start making it's way across the United States.

If you weren't able to travel to be in the path of totality, don't worry - there are a lot of ways that you can livestream the experience.

The eclipse has already begun in South Texas and will now make it's way across the continent, tracking all the way into Maine and then into the Atlantic Ocean. It's a rare opportunity. There won't be another total solar eclipse in the U.S. until 2044.

If you want to make the most of it and track it's journey across the U.S. here are some live streams you can tune into.

Eclipse Live Stream: NASA eclipse livestream

If you want to watch the solar eclipse with expert commentary, NASA is livestreaming the eclipse. The broadcast ""share conversations with experts and provide telescope views of the eclipse from several sites along the eclipse path."

In addition to the commentary, viewers can send in questions in the chat using #askNASA to potentially have them answered live.

Streaming will continue to 4 p.m. EDT.

USA Today livestreams the eclipse

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of the 2024 solar eclipse beginning at noon E.T. on Monday in a number of areas along the eclipse's path of totality, including Washington, D.C., Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana and New York. You can watch live at the embedded video at the top of the page or on USA TODAY's YouTube channel.

What time is the eclipse in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, the solar eclipse will start at about 2:15 p.m. and peak at about 3:30 p.m., give or take a couple of minutes depending on your exact location in the state. By 4:30 p.m., it will be over and the sun will be shining unobstructed once again.

To narrow it down to your ZIP code, use the embed below:

What is the forecast during the eclipse in MA? Will there be clouds?

Meteorologist Torry Dooley of the National Weather Service in Norton said the weather will hold up for the next few hours, so eclipse viewers should be in the clear - except for maybe those in western Massachusetts.

"Our biggest concern are some high, thin clouds that could potentially thicken in the western part of the state," Dooley said. "That's the biggest potential limiting factor today."

The overall forecast from the National Weather Service in Norton calls for "high pressure bring(ing) dry conditions and mostly sunny skies today."

"Areas in the central and eastern parts of Massachusetts will have better visibility" at the time of today's eclipse, Dooley added.

See satellite imagery of the cloud cover at this link.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: NASA live stream eclipse: Follow coverage, Massachusetts times, weather