How Washington evaluates software vulnerabilities

In August, the National Security Agency (NSA) found itself scrambling to figure out how a group dubbed the Shadow Brokers obtained the agency’s alleged hacking tools, some of which they posted online and others they offered to the highest bidder. The startling breach not only revealed that the NSA seemed to rely on previously unknown security vulnerabilities – called zero-days – in Cisco and Fortinet commercial software to carry out digital espionage campaigns, it also exposed NSA tactics to foreign adversaries.

But the breach may have been most significant — at least in the short term — to networking giant Cisco and digital security firm Fortinet and their customers. The Shadow Brokers revealed unpatched flaws in their systems that criminal hackers and foreign spies could exploit. It remains unclear whether the NSA used these tools for surveillance operations, but it appears the agency kept the flaws from the software vendors, depriving them of a chance to patch their systems.

This dispute between the US intelligence community and the tech sector has gone on for more than a decade. In April 2014, White House Cybersecurity Coordinator Michael Daniel published a blog post detailing the general guidelines by which the US government determines whether to disclose a flaw. The process is known as the Vulnerabilities Equities Process (VEP).

“Disclosing a vulnerability can mean that we forego an opportunity to collect crucial intelligence that could thwart a terrorist attack,” he wrote. But even Mr. Daniel recognized the potential problem of hoarding too many of these flaws, saying that “building up a huge stockpile of undisclosed vulnerabilities while leaving the internet vulnerable and the American people unprotected would not be in our national security interest.”

Daniel listed nine criteria that agencies – which may include representatives from the NSA, CIA, FBI and Homeland Security – involved with the VEP take into account when deciding whether to disclose a vulnerability. The blog post says the agency that finds a vulnerability considers “how much the vulnerable system (is) used in the core internet infrastructure … in the US economy, and/or in national security systems.” The agencies also consider if the vulnerability imposes a significant risk if left unpatched.

So, how many zero-days does NSA keep?

“Nobody has any idea,” said Bruce Schneier, a noted cybersecurity researcher and cryptographer. “Well, some people do — they won’t tell you because it’s classified. So anybody who tells you that they have an idea, doesn’t know...I wish we did, but we don’t.”

But in 2015, NSA Director Adm. Michael Rogers said the agency discloses 91 percent of the serious flaws it finds. Yet that leaves one big question: Does it disclose 91 percent of 10 flaws, or 91 percent of 10,000 flaws? Or does it keep even more vulnerabilities? Jason Healey, a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s School for International and Public Affairs who looked into that question, says his research indicates that the government hangs onto only a few dozen zero-days, at most.

“It didn’t really seem reasonable that NSA is keeping like 5,000,” Healey said. “That means that they would be keeping so many, and we would only be discovering a tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny fraction of them.”

There’s also no indication of how long the NSA waits to disclose a vulnerability.

Ari Schwartz, a former White House cybersecurity adviser, said that most documents related to the VEP are classified for national security reasons. Mr. Schwartz, currently the managing director of cybersecurity services at the law firm Venable, said the exact groups involved in the VEP can’t be disclosed because the government doesn’t want adversaries to “game the system.” But, he said, NSA heads up the process and reviews the zero-days that other government agencies may uncover. But the review isn’t restricted to the intelligence community.

“We emphasize the importance of having nonintelligence agencies as part of the process, such as the Commerce Department, the State Department and the US Trade Representative,” said Peter Swire, a professor of law and ethics at Georgia Tech University Professor, who helped craft the VEP process. “And the Commerce [Department] and Trade Representative are important because there are clearly commercial implications [of the VEP].”

Read More