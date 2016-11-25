Warning: Target’s Black Friday ‘sale’ on the iPhone is a massive rip-off

It’s Black Friday, which means deals on all manner of tempting tech toys are flooding digital storefronts. There’s a seemingly endless number of iPhone discounts out there floating around, and some deals are better than others. Target, it seems, has decided to do the complete opposite with its stock of Apple smartphones, and jacked the price through the roof while still claiming the devices are “on sale.”

MUST SEE: Apple’s Black Friday sale is awful, so here are all the best iPhone deals

If you head to Target’s online store and search for “iPhone 7,” you’ll be met with the retailers much publicized gift card promotion, which nets you a $250 store voucher with the purchase of any iPhone 7, 7 Plus, or 6 Plus.

It’s a great deal, in line with similar promotions from Best Buy and Walmart, but it’s not the only thing you’ll see on the search results page.

If you scroll down to the actual individual listings for various iPhone 7 models, you’ll see prices that have no reason to exist, much less under the guise of a “sale.”

The iPhone 7, which starts at $649 for the 32GB model and goes up to $849 for 256GB, is being sold for $1,129.99. That’s a hefty $280 premium over the regular price, and for no discernible reason. It’s not a bundle that includes anything else; it’s just the phone, and its “regular” price is marked even higher, by $20.

What’s even more hilarious, is that it’s listed as a Black Friday sale, and its price is slated to go back up on Sunday.