Walmart kicks off its Cyber Week sale today

It’s Black Friday, folks, but Walmart is going cyber. Cyber Week that is, as the retailer looks set to offer you a variety of great deals that extend well beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Walmart said a few days ago that it would have more than 23 million products to sell online this year, a massive increase from last year’s catalog of 8 million products. Thousands of these products will be included in Walmart’s Cyber Week online specials, and it all starts today.

Before you ask, we’ll tell you Walmart is offering free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and free pickup at Walmart stores. Walmart can’t yet beat Amazon’s Prime perks, but at least its membership is cheaper than its biggest rival.

We have already shown you some of the best Walmart Black Friday tech deals, so let’s check out some of the Cyber Week sales coming your way beginning right now:

Black Friday sales

Samsung 60″ 1080p HD Smart LED TV for $579 with $80 Walmart Gift Card ($1,120 savings)

Google Home for $99 ($30 savings)

Promark P70 VR Drone for $99 ($50 savings)

Quadrone Hybrid Drone for $99 ($30 savings)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Instant Camera (includes Mini Film 10pk) for $49 – Walmart exclusive bundle

Black + Decker Robotic Vacuum for $196 ($103 savings) – Walmart exclusive

bObsweep bObi Pet Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $249 ($83 savings)

Polaroid Cube+ Action Camera with WiFi for $109.99

6V Spider-Man Speed Coupe for $79 ($70 savings)

6V Trolls Speed Coupe for $79 ($70 savings)

Ozark Trail 28-Piece Premium Camping Combo Set for $149 ($50 savings)

55″ My First Trampoline with Lightpad and Enclosure for $59 ($10 savings)

Lifetime 44″ Portable Adjustable Basketball System for $89 ($30 savings)

Gold’s Gym AbFirm Pro for $49 (savings of $30)

Ozark Trail 30-Ounce Double-Wall, Vacuum-Sealed Tumbler for $9.74

Boots for the family starting at $14.88

Activewear for the family starting at $5

Denim for the family starting at $10

Cyber Monday sales

Samsung HDTVs over 50 percent off MSRP

Samsung 65″ 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV for $999 ($1,200 savings)

VIZIO 50″ 4K Ultra HD SmartCast Smart LED TV for $379.99 ($148 savings)

Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming Edition Laptop PC for $999.99 ($300 savings)

Call of Duty Dragonfly Drone with Camera for $89 ($10.99 savings)

Drones from DJI, Parrot, Autel, Yuneed and more starting at $199

Nerf N-Strike MEGA Mastodon Blaster with Free Blaster for $51 ($28 savings)

Sunglasses from Prada starting at $99.99, with other savings on brands like Ray-Ban, Gucci, Miu Miu, Cartier and more on Marketplace

Watches from Michael Kors starting at $99.99, with other savings on brands like Omega, Movado and more on Marketplace

Handbags from Rebecca Minkoff starting at $71, with other savings on brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Fossil and more on Marketplace

Boots from brands like Frye and UGG starting at $135 on Marketplace

Outerwear for the family starting at $9

Diamond jewelry savings up to $3,000

Head on over to Walmart.com to start shopping, and follow our Black Friday 2016 hub for more deals.

