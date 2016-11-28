Walmart just revealed its 16 best-selling deals of Cyber Monday 2016 so far

Cyber Monday 2016 is nowhere close to being over. In fact, even when Monday comes to an end, Cyber Monday will live on for a full week of deep discounts that is now commonly referred to as Cyber Week. While Walmart and other top retailers will continue to offer bargains all week long, some deals are only available on Monday. You can think of them as virtual doorbusters, and they’re only available while supplies last.

Wondering if you missed out on any of Walmart’s killer deals? We showed you dozens of the retailer’s best bargains earlier today, and almost all of them are still available. You can check them all out right here. But if you want to know which of Walmart’s Cyber Monday 2016 have been selling like crazy so you can get in on the action, you’re in luck.

DEAL ALERT: The best Cyber Monday sale of the season is happening right now!

On Monday afternoon, Walmart sent out a blast to the media letting us know which of the company’s Cyber Monday 2016 deals have been the best sellers so far. 16 different items were listed in the company’s email, and you’ll find them all below.

Apple iPad mini 2 32GB Wi-Fi – $199

SAMSUNG 60″ Smart LED TV – $578

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7″ Tablet 16GB – $150

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB Uncharted 4 Bundle – $245

Nerf N-Strike MEGA Mastodon Blaster – $51

Shopkins Shoppies Gemma Stone – $20

Instant Pot IP-LUX60-ENW Stainless Steel 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker with Mini Mitts – $69

ProForm Endurance 720 E Elliptical – $599

Faded Glory Women’s Hooded Puffer Jacket Coat – $12

New Nintendo 3DS Super Mario – $99

Disney Minnie Mouse Sweet Surprises Kitchen – $40

Fisher-Price Imaginext Ultra T-Rex – $70

KitchenAid Classic 4.5-Qt Stand Mixer – $189

MD Sports 48″ Air Powered Hockey Table – $35

Weider 2980 Home Gym with 214 Lbs of Resistance – $200

Fruit of the Loom Men’s Fleece Sleep Pant and Knit Top Sleep Set – $10

You’ll notice immediately that we already told you about several of those hot deals in our coverage on Monday morning of Walmart’s best Cyber Monday 2016 deals, like the 60-inch Samsung HDTV for $578 (now sold out) and the PS4 Uncharted 4 bundle. There are some other items that weren’t included on our list though, and you can find them all right now on Walmart’s Cyber Monday page.

Be sure to also check out our Cyber Monday 2016 hub for more killer deals from all the top retailers.

