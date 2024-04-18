Walmart Enhances E-Commerce Offerings for Marketplace Sellers

Walmart is expanding its e-commerce services for sellers using its growing marketplace business.

The retail giant’s marketplace team has joined forces with Cart.com, a provider of e-commerce and logistics solutions designed to help merchants sell and fulfill across channels, to simplify onboarding and develop new capabilities and integrations to help both new and existing sellers grow their sales on the platform.

More from Sourcing Journal

Cart.com says Walmart will leverage its new Constellation AI features unveiled last month, which include machine learning algorithms, predictive modeling and generative AI to make selling and listing products on the marketplace more efficient.

In offering multichannel capabilities like auto-syncing, auto-pricing and auto-listing, Cart.com says it aims to help Walmart Marketplace sellers sync inventory across channels, optimize pricing based on channel demand and drive traffic to product listings.

Walmart Marketplace has seen noteworthy growth over the past year, with revenue in the U.S. growing 45 percent in that time. And approximately 30 percent of sellers on the platform use already use the company’s proprietary Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS), which allow the merchants to store their inventory at the retailer’s fulfillment centers, where employees can pick, pack and ship orders to customers.

Third-party sellers using Cart.com’s multichannel management platform will receive access to special incentives across Walmart Marketplace’s shipping, advertising and re-pricing services.

During 2023, Cart.com reached unicorn status, growing revenue 50 percent and achieving profitability, according to Omair Tariq, company founder and CEO.

Operating 14 omnichannel fulfillment centers nationwide and supporting over 6,000 merchants and 75 million orders per year, Cart.com offers a suite of digitally driven logistics capabilities, enterprise-grade channel and order management software and expert services catered to simplify commerce for middle-market and enterprise companies.

“Cart.com is powering hundreds of millions of dollars in gross merchandise value for our customers through Walmart Marketplace, and that figure keeps growing thanks to our platform capabilities,” said Michael Svatek, chief innovation officer at Cart.com, in a statement. “We’re proud to build on our success to date with Walmart Marketplace, which will be a key driver of both new sellers on Walmart Marketplace and increased sales volume for new and existing sellers.”

Alibaba launches logistics marketplace

While Walmart looks to drive more new sellers toward its marketplace with new functionalities, another retail giant is introducing logistics services to third-party sellers.

Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba.com, debuted its own logistics marketplace, providing U.S.-based SMBs with access to more affordable and customizable logistics services designed to streamline their supply chains and help them expand their global reach.

With support for online orders deliverable to 46 markets, the marketplace is built to allow B2B buyers to find qualified freight forwarders who can provide tailored logistics services.

Buyers using Alibaba.com’s Logistics Marketplace can compare real-time quotes from a variety of logistics service providers and book a solution fine-tuned to their distinct need within a single console.

According to the company, users will be able to see verified options and offerings from potential service providers, including customs clearance capabilities, local storage and warehouse space statuses, combined shipments options and opportunities for dropshipping.

“With the launch of the Alibaba.com Logistics Marketplace for U.S. buyers, we’ve transformed a previously lengthy, complicated process, streamlining access to a marketplace of pre-vetted logistics service providers,” said Yikun Shao, head of supply chain for Alibaba.com’s North America business. “This will allow buyers to nail down the right logistics solution for each order faster and get back to focusing on other business goals.”

The platform also features a “Most Popular Services” section, which showcases key logistics options most often used by SMBs. This includes door-to-door express delivery, full container shipping, special goods transport, dropshipping and “Ship to FBA” services.

In addition, the “Send Inquiry” and “Logistics RFQ” features aim to simplify the process of connecting with freight forwarders.

“The intricacies of logistics shouldn’t hinder today’s entrepreneurs. Increasing efficiency, like utilizing the capability to consolidate smaller orders from multiple suppliers into a single shipment, is fundamental for SMBs to drive down costs,” Shao said. “Our Logistics Marketplace is designed to facilitate this level of operational flexibility to help SMBs as they seek to expand and achieve their business goals.”

Logistics Marketplace is supported by a ratings system that helps SMBs choose providers based on performance indicators like response time and on-time delivery rate.