Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale kicks off right now – here are Sunday’s best deals

Have you caught your breath yet after a week full of Black Friday deals? We hope so, because retailers aren’t done churning out killer bargains on just about everything you can think of. Of course, there were so many sales last week that you might have been overwhelmed and forgotten a few people on your holiday gift list. You might have also forgotten to pick up a few goodies for yourself — after all, it’s important to reward yourself for being a savvy shopping and scoring big discounts on all of your Christmas and Hanukkah gifts.
Luckily, this party isn’t over. Black Friday spills right over into the weekend, and then it rolls into Cyber Monday 2016, which promises to offer deals that are just as good or even better than Black Friday bargains. Since Black Friday is now a week-long even, Cyber Monday has followed suit and become Cyber Week. And guess what: You don’t even have to wait until Monday to start saving, because the big Walmart Cyber Monday 2016 sale starts today!
DEAL ALERT: The best Cyber Monday sale of the year is happening right now!
Walmart announced on Sunday afternoon that its Cyber Monday 2016 sale kicks off tonight at 8:00 PM EST. Select virtual doorbuster deals were supposed to be made available at that time, but Walmart is already offering Cyber sale prices on all of its doorbusters.
Following today’s special early sale, the retailer’s full Cyber Week sale begins just after midnight tonight, at 12:01 AM EST Monday morning.
Wondering what kind of deals you’ll be able to shop on Sunday? Here’s what Walmart has in store for you:
- SAMSUNG 32″ LED HDTV – $147.99 (was $419.99)
- GMC Sierra Denali 12V Ride-On – $299 (was $379)
- Shoppies Girls’ Gemma Stone Raglan Tee with Legging Set – $12.97 (was $19.97)
- Sceptre 50” LED HDTV – $299.99 (Special Buy)
- Personalized 80-Piece Youth Art Set – $20 (was $35)
Then, beginning just after midnight, Walmart’s full Cyber Monday 2016 will begin. Below are examples of some of the best deals you can look forward to — and as is the case with Sunday’s doorbuster deals, several of the Cyber Monday sale prices listed below are already in effect.
- LG 55” 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDTV – $497 (was $749)
- Meccano T-Rex Meccasaur – $57.99 (was $119)
- Women’s Puffer Jackets – starting at $15.98
- Gemmy Airblown 7.5’ x 9’ T-Rex Christmas Inflatable – $59.99 (was $89.95)
- Women’s Christmas sweaters – $10 (Special Buy)
- Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S6 4GLTE Prepaid Smartphone – $249 (was $399)
Walmart’s big Cyber Monday 2016 and Cyber Week 2016 sales will be available on the Walmart website, and it’ll last all the way through the end of the day on Friday, December 2nd. BGR will continue to highlight the best bargains all week long.
