This wall clock is a mesmerizing floating metal ball

If you’re in the market for a wall clock — and, really, who doesn’t need another clock or three — your choices are pretty much limitless. Timepieces come in all shapes and sizes, and very rarely will one make you actually raise an eyebrow. The Story clock by Flyte is one of the few that might catch your eye, and not because it’s flashy, but exactly the opposite.

Story is described by Flyte as a “levitating timepiece” and that succinct description pretty much hits the nail on the head. It’s a large wooden disk with a single floating metal ball that makes its way around the circumference of the clock as fast or as slowly as you want. The ball just kind of hangs out in mid air as it cruises along, and the speed at which the ball moves can be programmed — via a smartphone app — to complete one full rotation as often as every minute or as rarely as a full year.

In case you didn’t catch the symbolism behind the name and the ball (I certainly didn’t), the clock is meant to tell your story. Flyte suggests programming the ball’s behavior to sync with important events in your life, like setting it to complete its rotation in nine months to help you track the coming birth of a child.

But Story is a clock after all, and even if you’re setting the fancy floating orb to mimic the changing seasons or the days until football season starts again, you can still get the actual time from it, too. And LED matrix display is situation behind the wood and can be turned on to see the exact time and date. It can be toggled on or off indefinitely.

Story is available for pre-order via Kickstarter, and it’s already halfway to its $80,000 goal in less than a day. The clocks vary in price based on finish, but the cheapest you can score one (the Ash model) is $349.

