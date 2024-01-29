Volkswagen appoints new head of development in China in reshuffle

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Monday announced its board member Thomas Ulbrich will take over as head of technical development in China.

"Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Board of Management for New Mobility at the Volkswagen brand since 2022, will be appointed Head of Development at the Volkswagen Group in China on 1 April 2024," the German carmaker said in a statement.

Additionally, the Board of Management will be reduced to seven members in future from eight and the divisions "New Mobility" and "Technical Development" will be merged, the statement said.

(Reporting by Christina Amann, Writing by Nette Nöstlinger; editing by Matthias Williams)