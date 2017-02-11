Vizio’s best surround sound / sound bar system is $100 off right now on Amazon

Vizio’s TVs might be spying on you, but thankfully you have nothing to worry about when it comes to the company’s class-leading sound bars and surround sound systems. The company makes sound systems that are hands down some of the best and most affordable systems in the business, and the company’s best setup to date is currently on sale on Amazon for Prime members. The VIZIO SB4551-D5 Smartcast 45” 5.1 Slim Sound Bar System pumps out sound at up to 104dB, filling your living room, bedroom or home theater with deep, crystal clear sound. The system carries a retail price of $500 and it’s typically sold for $400 on Amazon, but right now Prime members can pick one up for just $299.88 with free two-day shipping.

Some quick highlights from the product page:

1. The complete 5.1 channel true surround sound home theater solution with incredible audio performance: 104 dB of room filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1% total harmonic distortion

2. Download the VIZIO Smart Cast app2 to turn your smartphone or tablet into a powerful touchscreen remote

Simply tap the Cast button from 100+ audio apps you already know and love to start playing on your sound bar.

If you’re not a Prime member, sign up for a free trial right here so that you can take advantage of this special sale price.

VIZIO SB4551-D5 Smartcast 45" 5.1 Slim Sound Bar System: $299.88

