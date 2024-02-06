Virtually visit an island? Paint a picture? The Apple Vision Pro makes it all possible.

Apple's Vision Pro is a creator's dream come true. One can create their own world and be immersed in it.

There are many innovative tools that the Vision Pro supports, but Adobe's Firefly, which gives the high-tech headset the power of generative AI (Gen AI), enables consumers to bring their imaginations to life.

Firefly is a text-to-image creator, popular across many platforms, including Apple Macs and iPads, now supported natively on Vision Pro.

Imagine wearing Vision Pro and wanting to adorn your room with creative art to set your mood. Simply open the Firefly app and indicate what image you want to create, either through a voice prompt or by typing on the virtual keyboard. Maybe you like abstract art, pictures of nature, or even a funny flying cat. Whatever you want, you can have within seconds, as Firefly creates images as unique as your imagination. It also generates four variations of the image to give you options.

Vision Pro and Adobe Firefly Gen AI let you create your own virtual space

You didn't like what it created? No problem. Just give a new prompt. In no time, another set of four pictures will be ready.

Or, if you want to modify what was already created, go back to the prompt and say or type your tweaks. Perhaps you have a theme in mind; if so, utilize the many options in the Firefly app to make it happen. You can even combine elements of all the images you created, again, by returning to the prompt and letting Firefly and Vision Pro do the magic.

You get the point.

Plaster your wall with your virtual pictures

The images are very high resolution, meaning they can be used in various ways once created. You can make them as big or as small as you want, plastering the entire wall of your virtual room with the picture or making it a painting or photo on your desk. Because of Vision Pro's pinch-based control, editing and moving is a breeze.

The images can also be shared with other apps in Vision Pro, with other devices, as well as with other people. For example, you can import the images into an attractive invite you are creating for your house party or college reunion, or send your flying cat picture to your friends using iMessage. They IN TURN can edit on their computer using apps like Photoshop on Vision Pro and send it back.

If you are photographically inclined, you could utilize pro tools like Adobe Lightroom and take advantage of the large life-like canvas and gesture-based controls of Vision Pro to edit and finetune the images. Since Lightroom is supported natively on Vision Pro, you can enjoy all your photos on a large scale and re-live your memories.

What's next for Firefly and Vision Pro?

A set is displayed Feb. 2 at the launch of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple The Grove in Los Angeles, California. The Vision Pro, the tech giant's $3,499 headset, is its first major release since the Apple Watch nine years ago.

In the future, Firefly could create 360-degree wrap-around panoramas and environments. That means you can transform your room or any surroundings into an exotic location of your choosing. For example, put on the Vision Pro and be visually transported to a beach, watching the sunrise in the morning or sunset in the evening. Virtually sit in a serene forest while you meditate in the middle of the day. Or sit on a Manhattan balcony enjoying the picturesque view while sipping your martini.

Manipulated tech: Fake robocalls. Doctored videos. Why Facebook is being urged to fix its election problem.

As an analyst, I also foresee being able to create 3D and video versions of these experiences in the future. Thanks to the exceptional processing capabilities of Vision Pro and the fact that most of the Firefly processing happens in the cloud, these will be software upgrades, propelling the experience and usability of Vision Pro even further. You'll be able to initiate those actions with simple voice or text prompts. The possibilities are endless.

Are the images safe to use?

Adobe claims it only uses its own content and license-free images to train Firefly Gen AI models. That means the created images are free from any copyright or licensing issues. But more importantly, images will be marked as AI-generated to fight the menace of fake photos. They are embedded with content credentials similar to a "nutrition label" on food products. Check out my earlier article about this for more details.

So, be ready to create your own world and be immersed in it with Vision Pro and Adobe Firefly.

If you want to read more articles like this and get an up-to-date analysis of the latest mobile and tech industry news, sign up for our monthly newsletter at TantraAnalyst.com/Newsletter or listen to our Tantra's Mantra podcast.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How Apple's Vision Pro can help bring your dreams to life