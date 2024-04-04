Vimeo Hires Google Cloud AI Exec Philip Moyer as CEO

Video platform provider Vimeo named Philip Moyer, a senior exec at Google Cloud overseeing AI applied engineering and business development, as CEO and member of its board.

Moyer’s appointment is effective April 8, 2024. Adam Gross, who took over as Vimeo’s interim CEO after the exit of Anjali Sud (who left to join Fox Corp.’s Tubi), will remain on the company’s board.

“We are thrilled to welcome Philip as CEO, and believe his background and experience are uniquely suited to extend Vimeo’s history of innovation and leadership to the new and rapidly growing era of AI video, positioning it as a key strategic partner to the companies and creators this next chapter of Internet video enables,” Vimeo chairman Glenn Schiffman said in announcing the hire.

Moyer most recently served as global VP of applied AI engineering and business development at Alphabet’s Google Cloud, after joining the division in July 2019 as VP of strategic industries. Prior to Alphabet, he was director of financial services at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he managed banking, capital markets, insurance and payments. Moyer previously managed a venture-capital portfolio in financial, healthcare and marketing tech at Safeguard Scientifics, a public venture development company.

Additionally, Moyer was CEO of two financial technology companies: Edgar Online, a provider of financial data, analytics and disclosure management solutions, and Cassiopae, a French software company in the commercial banking market. Prior to that, he spent 15 years at Microsoft, where he managed global customer teams, industry teams and services organizations, after starting his career as a software engineer for nuclear submarines at GE Aerospace. Moyer holds a computer science degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

Moyer said in a statement provided by Vimeo, “I’m thrilled to join as CEO of Vimeo, a platform that revolutionizes how millions engage with video content worldwide. We will continue to innovate and elevate our offerings to push the envelope of digital storytelling, ensuring Vimeo remains synonymous with excellence and creativity for our community members and customers.”

