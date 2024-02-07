Videos online debate concerns over Apple Vision Pro goggles: What they're saying

The newest tech by Apple is here, the Vision Pro, which has taken the internet by storm with its unique look and display.

The Apple Vision Pro goggles work as a virtual reality headset that Apple says "blends digital content with physical space." You can do everyday tasks while also using Safari, texting friends or writing down notes that appear literally in the area surrounding the user.

The $3,500 Apple product hit the shelves last week, and despite its impressive features, many consumers have concerns over safety and privacy, and question if this device will further lead us to a dystopian society drowned by technology.

Vision Pro goggles review

A Wall Street Journal reporter joined CNBC to give a review of the device. She said she can be productive while using the Vison Pro goggles because you can put all these windows in your environment while doing daily chores like cooking her dinner.

She admitted it was cumbersome to wear at times, but she overall thought positively of the device and despite its hefty price tag, could be a future technological advancement that is here to stay.

A set is displayed Feb. 2 at the launch of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple The Grove in Los Angeles, California. The Vision Pro, the tech giant's $3,499 headset, is its first major release since the Apple Watch nine years ago.

Some of those online do not feel this same sentiment with many fearing that we will now be more attached to technology than ever before.

Apple Vision Pro concerns

One viral TikTok post with over 900,000 likes shows someone using his Vision Pro with his messages, streaming service, music and live television all set up around his living room. One of the top comments with over 18,000 likes reads "I miss when life was life." Another comment reads "turn it off and go live life." These users are expressing concern that this new product will make more people detached from their personal lives as technology continues to advance.

Parents may yell at their child to put down their phone, and to stop with technology to got outside and enjoy the "real world." One Twitter user warns that these devices will distance ourselves even further from those around us saying these goggles could be dangerous because they may "build a wall between you and reality" and he is worried tech companies want "a monopoly on our attention and perception."

One video from TikTok shows a video compilation of people walking around cities with their Apple Vison Pro on with the caption "The dystopian future is here." This post has generated just over half a million likes on TikTok.

Another concern pouring online regards if the Vison Pro is going to hinder someone's safety. A recent viral video shows someone driving Tesla's new Cybertruck with a Vison Pro headset on while operating the vehicle on the road. Apple warns to never use the goggles while driving as they have stated: "Never use the device while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety."

The post even caught the attention of U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as he sent out a concerned tweet stating "Reminder — ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times."

With advancements in technology many are also worried about their privacy and that is especially the case with the new Apple goggles. Tech columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler from the Washington Post writes that this new equipment is a "privacy mess waiting to happen."

What is the Apple Vision Pro?

The headset device works as an iPhone as it blends the real world with Apple features. You can do everything you do on an iPhone, but instead of looking at a screen, the apps and setting and inserted in the world around you. This can raise some alarms as Apple now has a glimpse into our own point of view.

Fowler writes the device, “collects more data than any other personal device I’ve ever seen.” He talks about how the goggles need to analyze your surroundings to be able to properly put objects in your line of view. Fowler spoke with other technology professors about how the Vision Pro has the opportunity to collect data, with the user's permission, about your belongings and this may attract advertisers and data brokers. He adds that Apple "wouldn’t answer most of my questions about how the Vision Pro will tackle these problems."

There is no doubt there has been some great advancements in technology that has helped our society progress, but many all across the country fear this new Apple device is going overboard.

