Video: Watch Amazon’s Jeff Bezos talk with kids about Apollo’s space legacy – and share life lessons

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos came to Seattle’s Museum of Flight today to talk with students about the decades-old rocket engines he rescued from the sea – but he stayed to share some down-to-earth lessons for life on this planet.

“Be proud, not of your gifts, but of your hard work and your choices,” the billionaire told more than 100 kids and grown-ups who crammed themselves into the central gallery for “Apollo,” the museum’s new exhibit focusing on the 1960s space race.

The highlight of the show is a display of components from the mighty F-1 engines that powered Apollo astronauts on the first leg of their journey to the moon. Bezos backed a multimillion-dollar effort to recover the Saturn V engines from the bottom of the Atlantic.

Today, he stood between those artifacts and an intact F-1 engine, which was lent to the museum by NASA, as he answered questions from elementary-school and middle-school students.

Bezos recalled how he had been inspired at the age of 5 when he watched Apollo 11’s astronauts take humanity’s first steps on the moon in 1969. That sparked a passion for spaceflight, and once his Amazon retail venture took off, he founded the Blue Origin rocket venture to follow through on that passion.

“You guys will find that you have passions, and having a passion is a gift. … You don’t get to choose them, they pick you. But you have to be alert to them, you have to be looking for them. And when you find a passion, it’s a fantastic gift for you, because it gives you direction, it gives you purpose,” Bezos said.

If you get the chance to follow that passion, “all your work won’t feel like work to you,” Bezos said.

Bezos said the Apollo space effort, and particularly the effort to create engines capable of sending astronauts to the moon, exemplified the kind of passion and persistence that he aspires to. He noted that NASA’s rocket engineers “blew up so many engines” in the course of developing the F-1.

“Over and over they would fail, but they persisted,” Bezos said.

During the Apollo missions, NASA used 65 of the F-1 engines, five at a time on each first stage of a three-stage Saturn V rocket. “There was not a single failure,” Bezos said. “That’s the result of all that persistence and hard work.”

Jeff Bezos talks with students at the opening of the “Apollo” exhibit at the Museum of Flight. An intact, never-flown Apollo/Saturn F-1 rocket engine is on the left, and the mangled remains of flown engines are on the right. (GeekWire Photo / Kevin Lisota) More

Bezos said Blue Origin was working on what he called a “better engine” – the BE-4, which has only about a third of the thrust of the F-1 but is designed to be reused rather than thrown away. The BE-4 engine is destined to power Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, which could begin sending payloads into orbit and even onward to the moon in the 2020s.

Earlier this week, Blue Origin reported that a set of BE-4 engine hardware was destroyed during an engine test, but the company is persisting.

One student asked how Bezos kept himself motivated when times got rough.

“If I’m stressed about something … the stress goes away the second I take the first step of identifying the source of the stress,” he replied. “Why am I stressed about this? What’s going on? And then, talk to somebody about it. Find allies.”

He put in a strong pitch for a teamwork approach to solving problems, rather than relying on the “Tony Stark movie version” of a lone genius.

“In real life, you have to work as part of a team to build incredible things,” Bezos said.

Super fun morning talking rockets with a very cool group of students. Great questions. Thx to all the students and to @museumofflight! https://t.co/adXbn3bdon — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 20, 2017

Bezos’ account of how the F-1 engines were recovered from the bottom of the Atlantic in 2013 sparked several questions from the kids, but the billionaire confessed that he had no further underwater expeditions on his agenda.

“I’m putting all of my pioneer exploration energy into Blue Origin,” he said.

