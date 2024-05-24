Video shows Nissan SUV catch on fire in family's driveway; carmaker is investigating

A Maryland family was startled last week when their Nissan SUV burst into flames in their driveway.

Vicki and Philip Hill live in Bethesda and own a 2015 Nissan Murano, according to FOX 5 DC. The couple told the outlet that had their SUV caught on fire at 5:45 a.m. the morning of May 14.

According to the couple, the garage is located next to a mud room and gas line, so if the vehicle had been parked inside the garage, their home would have exploded, they told the outlet.

Doorbell footage captured of the fire shows their Nissan Murano smoking under the hood, then catching on fire. According to FOX 5 DC, the fire caused the vehicle’s airbags to explode, which woke the couple and their three children up.

A 2015 Nissan Murano that caught on fire in the early hours of May 14, 2015.

The family got safely out of the house and called 911, they told FOX 5 DC. Firefighters came to put the fire out.

"At first, we thought someone was breaking in, and we were terrified. When my husband told me that the vehicle was on fire and to call 911, my first priority was getting our kids out of the house," Vicki told FOX 5 DC.

Firefighters battle a vehicle fire on May 14, 2024. A Bethesda, Maryland family said their 2015 Nissan Murano caught on fire in the early hours of the morning.

The family told FOX 5 DC that they waited for about a week for Nissan to send technicians to the home. USA TODAY has reached out the to family.

Nissan has opened an investigation into the incident, the company told USA TODAY in a statement Friday.

"A technician has visited the Hills’ home and conducted an initial inspection before having the vehicle moved," Nissan said in the statement. "We believe it was subject to a recall but cannot make any further comment on this specific incident until the investigation is completed.”

Vehicle has a history of recalls

Since 2015, there have been numerous recalls for the Murano.

Three of the recalls involve fires, including the most recent one filed on Nov. 8, 2019. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a brake fluid leak on the ABS pump can result in an electrical short, increasing the risk of a fire in the SUVs.

Philip told FOX 5 DC that he had the ABS actuator pump on his family’s vehicle serviced.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nissan SUV bursts into flames; carmaker investigating: See video