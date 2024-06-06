VIDEO: See what happens inside Intel Corp. factories in Oregon

Jun. 6—Intel Corp. is building two new semiconductor manufacturing plants in Ohio.

The company also announced construction and expansion projects in New Mexico, Arizona and Oregon.

This video shows the high-volume semiconductor manufacturing in Intel Corp's D1D and D1X Assembly and Test Technology Development factories in Hillsboro, Oregon.

This newspaper took a look at progress on Intel's Ohio project and the company's statewide training effort, which involves more than 80 Ohio colleges and universities, including 10 in the Dayton-Springfield-Butler County region.

