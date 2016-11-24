Verizon takes on T-Mobile with great iPhone 7 Black Friday sale of its own

T-Mobile came out with a great iPhone 7 Black Friday sale earlier this week, and Sprint was quick to respond with its own special sale. Verizon, which already announced a great Google Pixel deal the other day, is now back with an iPhone 7 offer to take on its rivals.

DEAL ALERT: The best Black Friday sale of the year is now live

Starting on Thanksgiving, Verizon will let buyers purchase one of the hottest smartphones of the year for $0 when bought with an installment plan. You’ll also have to trade in one of the 13 eligible phones. In addition to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the Pixel, Pixel XL, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Droid Force, Galaxy S7 Edge, and Galaxy S7 are also included in the deal.

However, you’ll have to turn in one of the following devices to take advantage of the deal: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 edge Plus, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Note5, LG V20, LG G5, and Moto Droid Turbo 2.

Here are the rest of Verizon’s Black Friday deals as listed in its press release:

Smartphones

Get an iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Pixel, Phone by Google, Pixel XL, Phone by Google, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Droid Force, Samsung S7 Edge, Samsung S7 at no cost with no money down when you trade in one of 13 eligible phones.* Valid through Sunday.

Get a $200 Visa prepaid card when you switch to Verizon and purchase a smartphone on device payment. Valid for up to four lines. That’s $800 back when you switch four lines. Valid through Sunday.

Get our best smartphones, like Google Pixel, for only $10 per month with no-trade-in required and no money down—our lowest prices ever. Valid Thursday and Friday online and Friday in-store only.

Get savings when you switch to Verizon. Save up to $200 off all Android smartphones $400 and more. Existing customers can get $100 off when they upgrade. Valid through Sunday.

Tablets

Get our lowest price ever on an iPad Mini2 32 GB. Pick one up for $99 with a new two-year agreement….without any other required iPhone purchase. Valid Thursday and Friday online and in stores Friday.

Get as Ellipsis 10 for $49 with a new two-year agreement – a big screen tablet with big value. Valid Thursday and Friday online and in stores Friday.

Save on iPads all weekend: get $250 off an iPad with the purchase of an iPhone. Valid through Sunday.

Get the Ellipsis 8HD for just $79 or the Ellipsis 10 for only $99. Valid through Sunday.

Accessories (offers valid through Friday)

Save $100 on UE BOOM 2 (Black Friday price: $99.99)

Save $50 on Beats urBeats (Black Friday price: $49.99)

Save $20 on Fitbit charge 2 and get a $25 Visa prepaid card via mail-in rebate (Black Friday price: $129.99)

Accessories (offers valid through Sunday)

Save $100 on LG Tone Platinum (Black Friday weekend price: $99.99)

Save $100 on Harmon Kardon Onyx Bluetooth Speaker (Black Friday weekend price: $99.99)

Save $75 on Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Black Friday weekend price: $224.99)

Save $70 on UE MEGABOOM (Black Friday weekend price: $229.99)

Save $40 on FitBit Charge HR (Black Friday weekend price: $89.99)

Save $35 on Mophie Powerstation XL (Black Friday weekend price: $34.99)

Save $50 on NestCam (Black Friday weekend price: $149.99)

Save $30 on Google Home (Black Friday weekend price: $99.99)

Save $30 on FitBit Alta and get a $10 Visa prepaid card via mail-in rebate (Black Friday weekend price: $99.99)

Buy two cases and get a third case free (of equal or lesser value; limit one per customer.)

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com