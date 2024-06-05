Verizon, AT&T customers faced ‘nationwide issue’ affecting ability to make calls

Customers of AT&T and Verizon faced problems when calling between carriers, the companies said, according to multiple reports.

“The interoperability issue between carriers has been resolved,” an AT&T spokesperson said in an emailed statement to The Hill Tuesday. “We collaborated with the other carrier to find a solution and appreciate our customers’ patience during this period.”

AT&T also told The Hill that the network didn’t undergo a “nationwide outage” and calls “between our customers were not impacted.”

In an earlier Tuesday statement, a spokesperson for the company said there was a “nationwide issue that is affecting the ability of some customers to complete calls between carriers.”

“We are working closely with the other carrier to determine the nature of the issue and what actions need to be taken,” the company said.

According to CNBC, Verizon said its network was functioning as it should, but that “some customers, primarily in the Northeast and Midwest, are experiencing issues when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier.”

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said in a post on the social platform X Tuesday that it was “aware of reports that consumers in multiple states are unable to make wireless calls and we are currently investigating.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.