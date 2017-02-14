Verizon will give you a free iPhone 7 if you switch to its new unlimited plan

Although Verizon’s recently unveiled unlimited data plan might not be quite as appealing as Sprint’s, the provider is offering mobile users on other networks another great reason to switch. On Monday morning, Verizon announced that mobile subscribers who ditch their current providers and sign up for Verizon Unlimited will be eligible to pick up an iPhone 7, Google Pixel or Galaxy S7 for free as well.





Don't Miss: New trailer for Apple’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ spin-off looks surprisingly great

“In order to get one of today’s most coveted phones for free, you need to bring your phone number to Verizon, sign up for the introductory Verizon Unlimited plan, select device payment and trade in one of 15 eligible devices,” Verizon explains on its website. Below, we’ve listed all 15 eligible devices:

iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S6, Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, Samsung Note 5, LG G5, LG V20, HTC 10

Providing you meet all of the criteria, you will be able to grab an iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Force Droid, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 edge or LG V20 from Verizon free of charge. Verizon will apply the trade-in credit over the course of 24 months to offset the cost of the device.

After watching its coverage lead over T-Mobile slip away and seeing both T-Mobile and Sprint introduce unlimited plans in recent weeks, Verizon finds itself scrambling to catch up with carriers that could hardly compete just a few years ago. A free phone won’t fix everything, but it’s not a bad start.

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com