Verizon, Belden Pike residents at odds over proposed cell tower

TUPELO — Tupelo officials are considering the construction of a cellular tower in west Tupelo, although some residents of the area strongly oppose the project.

The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday heard an appeal by residents of Belden Pike of a recent Tupelo Planning Committee decision to allow telecom giant Version to build a 170-foot cell tower.

In May the committee held a flexible use hearing for the project, which will see a 170-foot cell tower with 5-foot lightning rod placed in the Belden Pike neighborhood near the I-22 ramp on McCullough Boulevard.

According to Tanner Newman, development services director for the city of Tupelo, the parcel on which the proposed tower is to be built is zoned for mixed-use, and the project meets that criteria.

For a development to obtain approval for flexible use, it must meet three criteria: It must be in harmony with the area and not substantially injurious to the value of properties in the general vicinity, it must conform with all special requirements applicable to the use, and it can’t adversely affect the health and safety of the public.

Birmingham-based attorney Patton Hahn, who represented Verizon, detailed each point in the criteria, making a case that the approval should stand before taking questions from the audience and council.

“We believe and the planning (committee) believed we met all requirements,” he said. “We think we meet all three of those criteria.”

Several residents from the area spoke on Tuesday, explaining their concerns with the project, including fear of radiation, safety in the event the tower falls, proximity to transmission lines and claimed discrepancies between the designs offered to the city and what the public had access to originally.

“He said this tower is going up at the edge of the interstate, in a residential neighborhood. Let’s put the whole context there,” said Sammy Green, the resident to made the formal appeal. “Do you want your home next door to a 6-foot chain-link fence with three strands of barbed wire at the top of it? I have a whole big issue with that.”

When asked if there were any other places Verizon can put the tower, Hahn said there was only one landowner within the area willing to lease land to the company.

“When you are placing a cell tower…, you don’t seek residential neighborhood,” Hahn said. “But it is not zoned residential, it is mixed use. This is the only place we found a willing landowner.”

This work session followed a previous public hearing last Tuesday, March 21, with plans to accept or deny the appeal at the coming council meeting next Tuesday, June 4.

“We definitely understand your position, and I hope you will understand our position that we have to make a decision based on the rules and regulations that govern the city,” Ward 3 Councilman and Council President Travis Beard said to residents.

Radiation concerns give residents, council pause

Multiple council members also expressed concern about radiation from the proximity of the tower to their homes. The Federal Communications Commission, alongside the Federal Food and Drug Administration, limit cell towers, which emit radiofrequency radiation, to 580 microwatts per square centimeter.

While the American Cancer Society reports there is no “strong evidence” that radiofrequency waves from cell towers cause adverse health effects, some experts believe more long-term side effect research needs to be explored.

Regardless of if radio waves can aversely affect the health of the public, Hahn pointed to the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which states no state or local government can deny a wireless service facility “on the basis of the environmental effect of radio frequency emissions” as long as said emissions are within the federal regulated limit.

Questions arise over consistency of project, safety

Green said he had multiple concerns about the consistency of the project, noting that in the copy of designs he got listed the project at over 180 feet instead of 175 feet and a light attached to the top of the line when residents were told it would not have one.

Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan pointed to designs present at the meeting, noting that the listed height for the tower was 170 feet with a 5 foot lightning rod with not lighting present. Hahn said as long as the tower is under 200 feet he didn’t “see any reason there would be a light.”

Green noted there were two other cell towers within one and 1.5 miles of the proposed tower, and that this tower seemed redundant. Hahn said with increased usage over the last decade, stemming from the proliferation of cell phones, towers are now regularly installed within a mile of other towers.

Hahn said the main reason for the tower was to improve reception and capacity of the company. Belden Pike resident Raj Ranjan said he and his wife called around asking other residents and the nearby Tupelo Christian Preparatory School. None asked said they had issues with dropped calls.

Hahn rebutted that while he could not speak on the personal experiences of individual customers, data showed Version had a “weakness in coverage in this area.”

Pointing to the fact that the tower will have the capacity to add two other carriers to its structure, Green claimed the reason for the project wasn’t just to increase capacity. Hahn said Tupelo’s ordinances require all towers to have space for at least two carriers, adding this will reduce towers in the area overall.

Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston asked what wind speeds the tower can handle. Hahn said up to 105 mph, which is based on a federal requirement for the area. In the event the tower collapses, Hahn said, it is designed to fall in on itself. Gaston pointed to the city’s history with tornados, specifically the tornado that damaged Cooper Tire last year. The April 2023 EF-1 tornado had recorded gusts of 110mph.

Residents also feared the tower would reduce property taxes. Hahn pointed to data he provided to the council he said showed homes in Meridian, Mississippi and Florence, Alabama, near a tower which had no adverse effects on the value of said homes.