Verizon’s new $80 unlimited plan is slightly more expensive than Sprint’s $18 unlimited plan

Verizon over the weekend had some surprisingly good news for subscribers; the return of unlimited data. Starting today, Verizon subscribers will have the ability to switch over to a new $80/month plan dubbed Verizon Unlimited that will provide users with unlimited data (which includes video streaming in HD), texting and talk time. Not to worry, families can also get in on the action for $180, a price point that includes support for up to four separate lines.





Don't Miss: French man wants $48 million from Uber for allegedly breaking up his marriage

“We’ve built our network so we can manage all the activity customers undertake,” Verizon’s Ronan Dunne said in an official press release. “Everything we’ve done is to provide the best experience on the best network – and we’ve built it for the future, not just for today. We also fundamentally want you to have more choice. We’re not limiting you to a single plan. If you don’t need unlimited data, we still have 5 GB, S, M, and L Verizon plans that are perfect for you.”

As with anything, there are a few caveats, qualifications and asterisks to be aware of.

For starters, Verizon calls the plan “introductory,” which has led some to speculate that the $80/month rate may be for a limited time. Second, Verizon Unlimited requires that subscribes enroll in paper-free billing and AutoPay. That’s obviously not a massive burden, but is still something that should remain on your radar if you’re contemplating making the jump. Additionally, users who consume more than 22GB of data in a given month will see their network speed diminished, though that’s hardly a use-case scenario we imagine most subscribers will even come close to encountering.

Mobile Hotspot tethering at 4G LTE speeds is also part of the package, but Verizon notes that users who consume more than 10GB of data via tethering will see their speed downgraded to 3G speeds.

Verizon’s new plan shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given that we’ve seen compelling new unlimited data plan offerings from both T-Mobile and Sprint over the last month. Sprint’s recently unveiled unlimited data plan is particularly enticing as it offers users the ability to sign up for 5 lines of unlimited data for just $90, or as little as $18 per line (the first line is $50, the second is $40, and lines three through five are free). That’s an incredible limited-time deal, though Sprint’s network speeds have never been anything to write home about outside of certain core areas.

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com