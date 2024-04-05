'Vastly better than the Ring': Score a brand-new Wyze Cam v3 for just $20 at Amazon — that's 44% off

If you’ve been shopping for smart-home security cameras, you know just how expensive they can be (we’re looking at you, Nest Cam and Ring Stick Up Cam). But don’t worry — they're not the only games in town. You can grab a top-notch smart-home cam with unbeatable picture quality — and even color night vision and live streaming — for a steal. The Wyze Cam v3 is marked way down at Amazon, along with other Wyze cams.

Why is this a good deal?

Well, there's one specific reason: this is the lowest price this camera has ever been. Sure, it's been on sale before, but never for this price! Compared to the $100 Ring Stick Up Cam, you could practically build an entire home security system with five Wyze Cams.

Why do I need this?

The Wyze Cam v3 beats the previous version by a long shot. It features night vision in full color instead of murky gray and green. It has a wider viewing angle than the previous version to capture more action, plus it's weatherproof, so it's now suitable for outdoor use. The camera detects motion and records whenever it senses activity. And HD live streaming ensures an incredibly clear picture.

The camera records video and audio on a microSD card (which can hold up to 32GB), and also saves to the Cloud — so your footage is always there should you need to check it.

More good news: The v3 works with Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free navigation and voice commands. Thanks to sharing features, more than one family member can access video recordings and a live stream.

Shoppers say this $20 cam is just as good as (way) pricier models. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

With over 57,000 five-star reviews, this camera has an enthusiastic fanbase that love to sing its praises.

Pros

Shared a satisfied Amazon shopper: "The night view is incredible. Our alley is fairly dark, but on the camera it looks completely lit up, and that's with the infrared light turned off. Really good at picking up motion, and I would say 95% accurate on detecting people."

"This camera is a huge improvement over the v2," raved a five-star reviewer. "Aside from the wider angle of view (more camera coverage), the night vision is insanely great in color. The fact that this can be used outdoors and can endure the elements makes it perfect."

"Bought this and the variable indoor window mount to augment my front yard view, particularly at night. Vastly better than the Ring doorbell and Ring driveway camera," said another homeowner.

Cons

"We used Arlo cameras for most of a decade and are so impressed with this camera. The only downside is it needs to be plugged into power, but for 75% of our needs, that’s not a problem. It catches action sooner than Arlo, and has clearer picture, sound and night vision. In fact, its camera is so good that the night vision only kicks on when it’s nearly completely dark," wrote another fan.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

