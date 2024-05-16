Usually $1,500, this HP gaming PC with an RTX 4070 is $800 today

While gaming laptops tend to get all the love and attention these days, that doesn’t mean that the gaming desktop market hasn’t also been booming quite significantly. It used to be that you had to build your PC from scratch or buy from a boutique seller, but now even the big brands have gotten into the pre-built gaming PC market. One great example is the Omen 40L gaming desktop from HP, with this entry-level configuration going for just $800 rather than the usual $1,500, which amounts to a whopping $700 discount.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the OMEN 40L Gaming Desktop

The Omen 40L has a lot of configurations to pick from, and while they aren’t all a great deal, this one starts on an excellent foundation. At the heart of the build is an RTX 4060, an excellent 1080p GPU that should handle most modern games just fine with high graphical fidelity and above 100 frames per second. That said, you can do quite a few upgrades in the Customizer, and probably one of the better options would be the RTX 4060 Ti for an extra $160, although if you’re willing to spend all of the discount, you could also potentially go for an RTX 4080 for $990.

In terms of processor, you get the very sold mid-range Intel Core i5-13400, which should easily handle most of your gaming and day-to-day tasks, although you can upgrade to an Intel Core i9-13900, which is overkill, or a much more reasonable Intel Core i7-13700 for $170, which is what we’d go for. Luckily, the base spec of RAM is 16GB, which is excellent and probably doesn’t require an upgrade unless you consider yourself a power user who keeps many apps and tabs open, in which case you could spring for the 32GB upgrade for an extra $120. That said, storage sits only at 512GB, which is not that much for a gaming desktop, so we’d probably spring for the 1TB upgrade for $120 or add a larger SSD yourself sometime down the road. The latter is the better option since it’s more efficient to run your games off a different SSD than your OS.

Overall, the Omen 40L has a ton of potential, and you can take it in many different ways with the significant $700 discount from HP, although keeping it at the base configuration is also a good option. That said, if you aren’t quite convinced by the 40L, you could check out some of these other great gaming PC deals for some alternatives.

Buy Now