Using drones to track law breakers is safer, could help bring them to justice | Letters

An idea occurred to me that the use of drones to follow law breakers is better than chasing them with police cars.

Too many innocent people are injured or killed by criminals fleeing the police. If a drone is used rather than a police car, the criminal may not speed as fast, or at all. The police can follow out of view of the law breaker, and after they stop and leave the car the police can move in for the arrest. The perpetrator will be caught on video which can be used as evidence against the defendant.

There are many benefits to advancing to this technique of chasing criminals. The citizens will be safer by having no high-speed police chases, plus more evidence will be gathered by the drone to help in the trial against the law breaker.

I hope the police will start using drones in a chase to make our roads safer and convict people who make bad choices.

Bruce Wilcox, Waukesha

More opinions

Hoan Foundation competition: Milwaukee can be safer with drones, gun buybacks and youth gun safety training

Milwaukee needs safe driving campaigns. Promote safety for drivers and pedestrians.

Tips for getting your letter to the editor published

Here are some tips to get your views shared with your friends, family, neighbors and across our state:

Please include your name, street address and daytime phone.

Generally, we limit letters to 200 words.

Cite sources of where you found information or the article that prompted your letter.

Be civil and constructive, especially when criticizing.

Avoid ad hominem attacks, take issue with a position, not a person.

We cannot acknowledge receipt of submissions.

We don't publish poetry, anonymous or open letters.

Each writer is limited to one published letter every two months.

All letters are subject to editing.

Write: Letters to the editor, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 500, Milwaukee, WI, 53202. Fax: (414)-223-5444. E-mail: jsedit@jrn.com or submit using the form that can be found on the bottom of this page.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Using drones to pursue law breakers safer than police chases