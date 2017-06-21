A US carrier just announced that it won’t sell anything but Apple’s iPhone from now on

The iPhone is obviously one of the most popular gadgets of all time, and as the single most dominant force in smartphones today, putting all your chips in the iPhone basket isn’t a terrible strategy. At least that’s the thinking behind Virgin Mobile’s announcement that, as of June 27th, it won’t sell anything but Apple’s smartphone. No Android, no Windows Phone, no anything but iPhone, and Virgin Mobile is launching a new wireless plan to match it.

Don't Miss: A sneak peek at Samsung’s new flip phone

“There’s iPhone. And then there’s everything else,” the company says in its official announcement. “At Virgin Mobile, we’re teaming with Apple to offer you nothing but the world’s most popular phone. Because life in the Inner Circle is about living big, expanding your horizons and pursuing your passions. And it starts with an iPhone you’ll adore.”

Along with the new iPhone-only sales strategy, Virgin Mobile is launching a new promotion with its $50/month Inner Circle plan. If you buy a new iPhone through Virgin, you’ll get the first full year of unlimited service for just $1. After the first year ends, the monthly fee will return to $50.

As with all the “unlimited” plans these days, the service Virgin Mobile is offering isn’t truly unlimited at all. The company notes that it will “deprioritize” your service if you manage to burn through more than 23 GB of data during any billing cycle. Still, that’s a huge amount of data, and the vast majority of even heavy smartphone users probably won’t come anywhere near maxing it out.

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com