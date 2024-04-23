University of West Florida places 2nd in 2023 CAE-CD Community Outreach Award Competition

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida placed second in the 2023 CAE-CD Community Outreach Award Competition, according to a release from the school.

The National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity Community gives out the award to a CAE-Cyber Defense designated institution. This award was given out at the 2024 CAE in Cybersecurity Symposium in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 16-17.

“Cybersecurity is important for people of all ages and organizations of all sizes,” Center for Cybersecurity Associate Vice President Dr. Eman El-Sheikh said. “The UWF Center for Cybersecurity is enhancing cybersecurity awareness, interest, and education across our region and nation, through activities like K-12 summer camps, free training for veterans, government personnel, and other groups, and community events. This award recognizes the University’s commitment to supporting our learners and community.”

UWF’s Center for Cybersecurity program earned second place “for its outstanding community outreach activities that promote cybersecurity awareness, education and research….”

The school’s cybersecurity programs and events such as the UWF Cyber Ambassadors program, UWF Night of Cyber, GenCyber Pathways to Cyber summer camps, Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS) Florida affiliate, CyberPatriot Competition, and the Cybersecurity Awareness Month and Cybersecurity Careers Awareness Week Champion are all part of the reason the school received the second place award.

UWF and its Cybersecurity Center personnel also participated in several community events, conferences and interviews to share their expertise and promote cybersecurity awareness and education.

