This ultra-portable Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is discounted from $649 to $199

For super cheap laptop deals, take a look at Lenovo right now. You can pay just $199 and get a Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 laptop. According to Lenovo’s estimated value system, the laptop normally costs $649 which is potentially a little overly optimistic but what we do know is that $199 for a 2-in-1 laptop is incredibly cheap. If you simply want an inexpensive laptop for basic typing of documents or web browsing, you’ll be happy with the Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 laptop. Here’s all we know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 Laptop

The Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 laptop keeps things simple with its hardware but you know you’re in safe hands as Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands. Here, you get an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD M.2 storage. At this price, we’re delighted to see 8GB of memory rather than 4GB and also the use of an SSD instead of eMMC. Such additions means the Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 laptop will be a little speedier than other laptops in this price range.

Alongside that, the Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 laptop has a 11.6-inch HD screen with 1366 x 768 resolution. It’s a touchscreen as well so you can easily use it in tablet form if you prefer. It has 50% NTSC and 250 nits of brightness. Above the screen, the Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 laptop also has a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter along with dual microphones so you’re all good to go for video calls on the move.

The Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 laptop doesn’t come with its own stylus but you can use your finger or even a common No. 2 pencil to interact with things. The display is a Corning Gorilla Glass panel so it’s pretty robust. The whole laptop is made to withstand a lot with a drop-resistant design with shock-absorbent bumpers, improved water-resistant keyboard, and improved mechanically-anchored keys. Its 360-degree hinge is reinforced too. It’s all tough with an eye on being perfect for school use, even if it’s never going to be one of the best laptops around.

Usually priced at $649, you can buy the simple but practical Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 laptop for just $199 when you buy directly from Lenovo. Take a look at it now by tapping the button below. We’re expecting this deal to end soon.

