The ultimate guide to Black Friday 2016: All the best deals and store ads

We’re getting down to the wire, folks! You probably have to make travel arrangements, plan your family’s Thanksgiving Day, and shop for Black Friday deals at the same time. We can at least help with that last order of business, and you’ll find everything you need to know about Black Friday 2016 in our roundup, including the best deals, all the ads, store hours, and more.
In what follows, you’ll find useful information for the biggest stores that will offer customers great deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday — think Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target — but also other retail chains and online stores that you might not have even thought to check out.
DEAL ALERT: Don’t like these deals? Check out an even bigger Black Friday sale right here
Amazon
- Black Friday ad: Amazon kicks off Black Friday 2016 sales early
- More details: Amazon just posted Oprah’s gift guide and it’s actually really good
- Type of sales: online
- Opening Hours: November 14th
- Free shipping:
- Price matching: Yes, on certain items
- Extended sales: November 14th
- Cyber Monday:N/A
Apple
- Black Friday ad: Apple confirms Black Friday deals event
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: N/A
- Free shipping: Yes
- Price matching: No
- Extended sales: No
- Cyber Monday:N/A
Best Buy
- Black Friday ad: Best Buy Black Friday 2016 ad: iPhone 7, PS4 Pro bundle, TVs, and other huge deals
- More details: Best Buy just released an updated Black Friday ad: Here’s what’s new
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 5:00 PM to 1:00 AM (THU) and 8:00 AM (FRI)
- Free shipping: Yes
- Price matching: Yes
- Extended sales: How to shop Best Buy’s members-only early Black Friday sale for free, today only
- Cyber Monday: N/A
BJ Wholesale
- Black Friday ad: BJ’s Black Friday 2016 ad leak: Lots of big-screen TVs and other tech deals
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 7:00 AM (FRI)
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: November 18th – November 28th
- Cyber Monday: BJ’s Black Friday 2016 ad leak: Lots of big-screen TVs and other tech deals
Costco
- Black Friday ad: Costco’s Black Friday 2016 ad leaks: Discounts on PS4s, computers and more
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 9:00 AM (FRI)
- Free shipping: Yes, on certain items
- Price matching: No
- Extended sales: Yes, through Monday
- Cyber Monday: Costco Black Friday deals are available through Cyber Monday
Dell
- Black Friday ad: Dell’s Black Friday deals are already available beginning today
- Type of sales: online
- Opening Hours: Thursday
- Free shipping: Yes
- Price matching: Yes (Price Match Guarantee)
- Extended sales: Yes, Nov. 16-18 and Nov. 21-23 for Dell Advantage Loyalty Rewards members
- Cyber Monday: Dell Cyber Monday ad revealed: Gaming PCs, laptops, 4K TVs and more
eBay
- Black Friday ad: eBay’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals look tremendous
- Type of sales: online
- Opening Hours: Thursday
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: eBay’s PS4 Pro and Xbox One S Black Friday deals are available right now, The iPhone 7 Black Friday 2016 deal you were waiting for is live right now
- Cyber Monday: eBay’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals look tremendous
GameStop
- Black Friday ad: GameStop Black Friday 2016 ad: Xbox One S, PS4, and lots of other gaming deals
- Type of sales: in-store and online
- Opening Hours: 5:00 AM (FRI), online sales start on Thursday
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: Yes, Thursday through Sunday
- Cyber Monday: N/A
hhgregg
- Black Friday ad: hhgregg Black Friday 2016 ad: Amazing HDTV sales, PS4 Pro, and other sales
- More Details: hhgregg updated Black Friday 2016 ad: Doorbuster sales on TVs, appliances and more
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 7:00 AM (FRI)
- Free shipping: Yes, on qualified purchases
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: Yes, online Thursday through Saturday
- Cyber Monday: N/A
HP
- Black Friday ad: HP Black Friday 2016 ad: Massive deals on Windows 10 computers
- Type of sales: online
- Opening Hours: N/A
- Free shipping: Yes
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: No
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Kohl’s
- Black Friday ad: Kohl’s Black Friday 2016 ad just leaked: Apple Watch deals and more discounted gadgets
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 6:00 PM (THU) through 1:00 PM (FRI)
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: Yes (limited policy)
- Extended sales: Yes, online shopping starts November 21st
- Cyber Monday: Cyber Monday plans for Kohl’s, Sears, and Kmart revealed
Kmart
- Black Friday ad: Leaked Kmart Black Friday ad: Cheap Samsung HDTVs and cut-price headphones
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 7:00 PM (THU) through 2:00 AM (FRI)
- Free shipping: No
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: Cyber Monday plans for Kohl’s, Sears, and Kmart revealed
Lenovo
- Black Friday ad: Leaked Black Friday ads show Lenovo and Sony’s deals
- Type of sales: online
- Opening Hours: N/A
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Meijer
- Black Friday ad: Meijer Black Friday 2016 ad leaks: Cheap TVs, consoles, wearables and more
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 6:00 AM (WED, THU, and FRI)
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: Yes, Wednesday through Friday
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Microsoft
- Black Friday ad: Microsoft Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: Surface, Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs
- More details: Microsoft is offering major discounts on Xbox One games and consoles for Black Friday
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: online at 12:00 AM EST (THU), participating stores on Thursday
- Free shipping: Yes
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: Microsoft Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: Surface, Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs
Newegg
- Black Friday ad: Newegg Black Friday 2016 ad: Cheap Android smartphones, Windows 10 PC, and other deals
- Type of sales: online
- Opening Hours: 4:00 PM (MON) through 2:59 AM (SUN)
- Free shipping: Yes on select products
- Price matching: Yes (Entire month of November)
- Extended sales: Act fast: Newegg has 32 pre-Black Friday deals that expire at midnight
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Office Depot and Office Max
- Black Friday ad: Office Depot Black Friday deals: Windows 10 laptops and Android tablets leaked
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 6:00 AM (FRI)
- Free shipping: Yes, $35 minimum order
- Price matching: Yes (Price Match Guarantee)
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Sam’s Club
- Black Friday ad: Sam’s Club full Black Friday 2016 ad leaked: Here are the best deals
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 7:00 AM (FRI), online (THU)
- Free shipping: Yes
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: Forget Black Friday, Sam’s Club has a serious one-day sales event this Saturday
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Sears
- Black Friday ad: Sears’ leaked Black Friday ad shows Amazon Echo and 4K TV deals
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: some stores at 6:00 PM (THU), all stores at 5:00 AM (FRI)
- Free shipping: No
- Price matching: Yes (limited price match policy)
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: Cyber Monday plans for Kohl’s, Sears, and Kmart revealed
Sony
- Black Friday ad: Leaked Black Friday ads show Lenovo and Sony’s deals
- Type of sales: online
- Opening Hours: N/A
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Staples
- Black Friday ad: Staples Black Friday 2016 ad: Deals on HDTVs, Windows 10 computers, and more
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 6:00 AM (FRI), online sales start Thursday
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: Yes (Price Match Guarantee)
- Extended sales: N/A
- Cyber Monday: N/A
T-Mobile
- Black Friday ad: T-Mobile’s Black Friday 2016 deals are the first to leak
- More details: T-Mobile has some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: N/A
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: T-Mobile starts holiday sales a week early with Magenta Friday
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Target
- Black Friday ad: Target Black Friday 2016 ad leaks: Huge iPhone 7, Xbox One S, TV, and other tech deals
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 6:00 PM (THU)
- Free shipping: Yes
- Price matching: Yes, but special terms apply (Price Match Guarantee)
- Extended sales: 10 Days of Deals
- Cyber Monday: Included in Target’s 10 Days of Deals
Toys R Us
- Black Friday ad: Toys R Us Black Friday 2016 ad: Huge sales on video games, toys, accessories and more
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 5:00 PM to 12:00 PM (THU), online 9:00 PM (WED)
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: N/A
- Extended sales: Yes, until Saturday night
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Walmart
- Black Friday ad: Walmart’s Black Friday deals: $300 55-inch 4K TV, $370 DJI drone, and so much more
- More details: Walmart is already offering killer pre-Black Friday deals – here are the 10 best ones
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 6:00 PM (THU), online sales start at 12:01 AM (THU)
- Free shipping: N/A
- Price matching: Yes, but not available to online purchases from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.
- Extended sales: Walmart’s pre-Black Friday sale starts right now – here are the best deals so far
- Cyber Monday: N/A
Trending right now:
- HTC just unveiled one of the best Android phones of 2016, but you can’t have one
- How to get a NES Classic without spending $300
- Best Black Friday deals on Apple gear: iPhone 7, MacBooks, iPads, Beats and more