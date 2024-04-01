ULA may target April 8 for next Delta IV Heavy launch try, but no announcement made yet

After Thursday's scrub following a gaseous nitrogen pipeline pump failure, United Launch Alliance may target April 8 — the date of the Great American Solar Eclipse — for its next attempt at launching the last Delta IV Heavy rocket, a Federal Aviation Administration navigational advisory shows.

The pipeline pump failure occurred amid concerns of aging infrastructure and rocket-commodity access at NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where officials warn of potential "hard stops" looming on electrical supply, wastewater treatment and other critical functions as the launch cadence accelerates.

To be clear, neither ULA nor the National Reconnaissance Office have announced a new date to try to launch the Delta IV Heavy on its historic 16th and final mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

That said, the FAA advisory shows a launch window for the NROL-70 national security mission may open from 12:57 p.m. to 6:51 p.m. EDT April 8. That's the same afternoon as the much-hyped eclipse, which will be visible in portions of Florida as a partial eclipse from 1:35 p.m. through 4:20 p.m., according to timeanddate.com.

A ULA spokesperson did not have mission updates available Monday. In a Sunday tweet on X (formerly Twitter), President and CEO Tory Bruno said the gaseous nitrogen (GN2) pipeline problem is not based at ULA's Launch Complex 37.

"NASA operates a GN2 pipeline as a service to several pads. And, yes, there is a 'gas meter' so companies pay for what they use. The issue is with pumps on that pipeline. They are working it hard right now," Bruno said in his tweet.

Messages seeking information on the pipeline were left Monday with NASA media spokespeople.

During a February panel discussion at the SpaceCom convention in Orlando, Clint Hunt, ULA director of intelligence and defense programs, said delivery of commodities at the Cape's launch sites ranks as the No. 1 concern among range users such as ULA, SpaceX and Blue Origin, given the projected increase in launch rates in coming years.

"What's the best, most efficient way to deliver at-scale the methane, liquid oxygen, liquid hydrogen and hydrozene needed for all of our uses?" Hunt asked during the discussion.

Fewer than four minutes remained in Thursday's countdown before a hold arose because of high winds. During that hold, the pipeline ground pump failed, triggering the scrub, Bruno said in a tweet. ULA officials announced the culprit was "an issue with a liquid pump failure on the gaseous nitrogen pipeline which provides pneumatic pressure to the launch vehicle systems."

Hunt's SpaceCom panel focused on optimizing spaceport infrastructure. He was joined by NASA's Tom Engler, director of the Center Planning and Development Directorate at Kennedy Space Center, who displayed a PowerPoint slide showing the annual launch rate at the Cape may skyrocket to nearly 225 missions by 2030.

"These launch demands will add additional strain on KSC's aging common-use infrastructure unless efforts to modernize these critical capabilities are made," Engler's slide said.

"Electricity is a big problem. Wastewater is something you wouldn't think of as a problem — it's a huge problem for us," said Engler, who warned audience members that "we're going to be hitting some hard stops." Aside from launch commodities, panelists briefly touched on other infrastructure strains at the Cape, such as:

Road access and closures during space operations.

Electrical supply.

Wastewater treatment.

United Launch Alliance's last Delta IV Heavy remains on the Launch Complex 37 pad after Thursday's scrub at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

ULA will replace the retiring triple-core Delta IV Heavy with the next-generation Vulcan, which logged a successful January inaugural flight by lifting Astrobotic's ill-fated Peregrine lunar lander into orbit from the Cape.

