Uber rolls out test program for driver safety

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Uber is rolling out a test program in select cities, including Miami, to make things safer and more secure for its drivers.

The program will require passengers who open a new account using pre-paid gift cards or cash apps to verify who they are.

In a statement, Uber said, “Starting today, we’re strengthening our rider verification process and putting more safeguards in place to validate the identity of riders who use these types of payments. This new feature requires riders who try to set-up a new account with a prepaid card, gift cards or Venmo to upload a valid ID, such as a driver’s license or passport. The ID then undergoes a series of validity checks. These additional verification requirements can act as a deterrent to those who are trying to use the app to cause harm.”

For Trish J., an Uber driver, she’s hopeful the program will help.

She says she has had problems with some passengers in the past.

“I had somebody sitting over here, who touched me one time in an odd manner,” she said.

As a result, she keeps a self defense tool in her car.

“I have a taser, so that if somebody were to come behind me, I could reach really quick,” Trish said.

Uber’s Chief Trust and Security Officer, Heather Childs, said the new verification program is for the safety of everyone.

“Drivers have asked us for this because they want to have confidence that they’ll be safe when they’re picking people up. They wanted to know more about who was getting in and out of their car,” Childs said.

Verified riders will receive a blue badge that drivers can see when someone requests a ride.

Uber said those who choose not to be verified can still be picked up by an Uber driver but it’s likely there could be longer wait times compared to someone who is verified.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.