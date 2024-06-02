After two scrubs, Boeing Starliner set for launch on June 5 from Cape Canaveral, Florida

Brooke Edwards, Florida Today
After two scrubs, the inaugural crewed flight of Boeing Starliner is ready to make a third launch attempt. NASA said Sunday that they are targeting 10:52 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 5.

The crewed flight test scrubbed for the second time on Saturday at just under four minutes before liftoff. The reason: an issue with a United Launch Alliance ground computer launch sequencer.

The problem was not with the Starliner spacecraft, but with the prompts given to the Atlas V rocket during the final part of the countdown.

During a post-scrub news briefing, ULA CEO Tory Bruno described the computer ground launch sequencer as three main computers separate from the launch pad. Each computer has multiple cards, each linked to a separate function. ULA suspected the issue might have been with one of the cards.

ULA reported teams took Sunday morning to troubleshoot the issue and had a solution just over 24-hours after the scrub.

Bruno shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) that a "power chassis" had been replaced.

Later in the evening, NASA announced they were now targeting Wednesday.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron, weather will be 90% favorable for this launch attempt.

Saturday's scrub came after a May 6 scrub due to an oxygen valve on the Atlas V rocket. During the replacement of the valve, a helium leak was discovered on the Starliner spacecraft − which was later narrowed down to a thruster. Officials have said their analysis showed that even with the leak, the Starliner could still get the crew home safely even in worst-case scenarios, allowing them to proceed despite the leak.

