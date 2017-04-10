Two new price-crunching handsets from Honor, including top-end Honor 8 Pro

The Honor 8 Pro is already available to preorder online and is due to ship from April 20.

Launched in 2014, Honor is a Huawei smartphone brand aimed at younger mobile users with its friendlier image and competitively priced handsets. The brand's new Honor 8 Pro doesn't have much to envy of the best smartphones on the market, but its price tag defies all competition.

The Honor 8 Pro is an enhanced version of the Honor 8, launched in the summer of 2016. This smartphone promises something for all kinds of mobile users, from keen photographers to avid gamers to content-streaming junkies. It has a large 5.7-inch display (2560 x 1440 pixels).

The Honor 8 Pro is one of the slimmest smartphones on the market (6.97mm). It runs on the octa-core Kirin processor which, twinned with 6GB of RAM, keeps even the most demanding games super smooth for glitch-free action. The headset features 64GB of onboard storage, which can be boosted with a memory card. The firm's user interface (EMUI 5.1) adapts to the phone owner's habits over time to constantly improve the user experience. The Honor 8 Pro features a dual camera with a 2x12-Megapixel setup (one black and white, one color) for optimal results. It also films 4K video. Battery life promises one day of intensive use or up to two days' regular use. The handset's box can even be turned into a makeshift VR viewer.

The Honor 8 Pro is already available to preorder online in some European markets and is due to ship from April 20. In the manufacturer's online store, it comes bundled with two accessories (tripod, memory card, spare battery or VR headset), for €549.

Honor also recently presents the 6C, a high-quality 5-inch smartphone priced under €200 (approx. $213). It has an octa-core Qualcomm processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage, as well as a 13-megapixel main camera that films Full HD video.