Two days of Stars: SpaceX Starlink launch on tap, followed by Boeing's Starliner from Cape

Space Coast, get ready for some rocket rumble.

Tuesday night, SpaceX plans to launch its next batch of Starlink satellites, according to a Geospatial Navigational warning and a Federal Aviation Administration warning.

And on Wednesday morning, Boeing's Starliner atop an Atlas V rocket will make its third launch attempt to carry two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, after two previous scrubs.

First up: SpaceX.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch window runs from 8:04 p.m. until 11:58 p.m. EDT Tuesday. While SpaceX tends to launch earlier in the allotted launch window, various factors − such as weather − play a part in the final timing.

This will be the first launch of June from the Cape, and the 42nd launch of the year.

The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40, and travel in a southeast trajectory. Eight and a half minutes following liftoff, the Falcon 9 first stage booster will land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. Local sonic booms are not expected.

SpaceX has not yet confirmed this mission so no information is yet available about the booster.

However, the FAA lists this mission as Starlink 8-5, which would make it the fifth batch made in the group eight Starlink satellites. Until this mission, SpaceX had been launching group six satellites from the Space Coast.

Then on Wednesday, get ready for the inaugural crewed flight of Boeing Starliner. Target time: 10:52 a.m. EDT Wednesday. This is an instantaneous launch window, meaning it goes on time or doesn't fly that day.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket and Boeing Starliner capsule are now scheduled to launch Wednesday with a pair of astronauts headed to the International Space Station.

The crewed flight test scrubbed for the second time on Saturday at just under four minutes before liftoff. The reason: an issue with a United Launch Alliance ground computer launch sequencer.

The problem was not with the Starliner spacecraft, but with the prompts given to the Atlas V rocket during the final part of the countdown.

During a post-scrub news briefing, ULA CEO Tory Bruno described the computer ground launch sequencer as three main computers separate from the launch pad. Each computer has multiple cards, each linked to a separate function. ULA suspected the issue might have been with one of the cards.

ULA reported teams took Sunday morning to troubleshoot the issue and had a solution by Sunday afternoon.

Bruno shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) that a "power chassis" had been replaced.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron, weather will be 90% favorable for this launch attempt. There is a backup opportunity on Thursday.

Starliner's first attempt to launch came on May 6. That attempt scrubbed due to an oxygen valve on the Atlas V rocket. During the replacement of the valve, a helium leak was discovered on the Starliner spacecraft − which was later narrowed down to a thruster. Officials have said their analysis showed that even with the leak, the Starliner could still get the crew home safely even in worst-case scenarios, allowing them to proceed despite the leak.

