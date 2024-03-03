Two of Apple’s most expensive Apple Watch straps are up to 63% off

No matter what model you buy from Apple Watch deals, pairing the wearable device with a premium watch strap will further elevate its stylish design. If you’re interested in making the swap, you should check out the discounts on the Milanese Loop and Leather Link — two of the most expensive Apple Watch Bands — from Amazon’s Woot. The Milanese Loop, which is originally priced at $99, is down to just $37 after a 63% discount that results in savings of $62, while the Leather Link, which also has a sticker price of $99, is available for only $50 due to a 50% discount for savings of $49. If you’re interested buying either of these Apple Watch Bands, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase because there are only several hours left before these offers expire. You just need to make sure that you’ve chosen for the appropriate size of the Apple Watch before pulling the trigger.

Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band — $37, was $99

Apple Milanese Loop in gold.

The Milanese Loop is named as such because it’s a modern interpretation of a design that was developed in Milan, Italy, way back at the end of the 19th century. This Apple Watch Band is made of stainless steel mesh that smoothly wraps around your wrist, and because it’s fully magnetic, you can adjust it any way you want to find the perfect fit. It also comes with an additional physical vapor deposition later, which gives it a unique finish that certainly looks very expensive alongside your Apple Watch.

Leather Link Apple Watch Band — $50, was $99

Apple Midnight leather link

The Leather Link also has ties to Italy, as it’s made of Venezian leather that’s handcrafted in the Italian toen named Arzignano. The Apple Watch Band went through a delicate milling and tumbling process, which further enhances its pebbled texture that lends a sense of luxury. The Leather Link has magnets hidden underneath the quilted leather, which will allow you to wrap it around your wrist as you search for the best fit, while also making sure that it’s secure and fastened throughout the day. We’ve tagged it as the best leather option in our roundup of the best Apple Watch Bands.

