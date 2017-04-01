These two Alexa-enabled smart thermostats cost way less than Google’s Nest

Remember how exciting it was when the first Nest Learning Thermostat came out? Holy moly it can adjust your temperature automatically based on your habits and preferences! It’ll save you so much money! Those features are still compelling, of course, but they’re no longer advantages for the Nest. Rivals have caught up with the Nest, and even surpassed it in some ways. But the biggest blow is the fact that rival offerings are so much more affordable.

In this post you’ll find two smart thermostats that are as good or even better than Nest, but they cost much less. One is the 2nd-generation Ecobee3 Thermostat with Sensor, which is on sale for $50 off right now on Amazon. Then you’ve got the even more affordable Sensi Smart Thermostat, which is even cheaper. And best of all, both models work with Amazon Alexa!

Ecobee3 Thermostat with Sensor

Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)

Smart, really smart – intuitively understands when to turn on your heating or cooling equipment based on your home’s unique energy profile, the weather outside, and thousands of other data points to make sure you’re comfortable at all times

Knows you have a life – senses whether anyone’s home and which rooms are occupied, delivering comfort when you’re at home and saving you energy and money when you’re not

Lowers your energy bills – ecobee saves homeowners an average of 23%* annually, paying for itself in energy savings (*Learn more at ecobee.com/savings)

Homekit-enabled Ecobee3 – the world’s first homekit-enabled smart thermostat – is an evolution of our previous Ecobee3 smarter wi-fi thermostat.

Ecobee3 Thermostat with Sensor, Wi-Fi, 2nd Generation, Works with Amazon Alexa: $199.00

Sensi Smart Thermostat

Ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Smart Thermostat” by J.D. Power

No other Wi-Fi thermostat works in more homes (no “C-wire” required for many HVAC applications). Refer to Sensi’s online compatibility resources to verify compatibility in your home

Connect Sensi thermostat to your home Wi-Fi Network and control from anywhere via free mobile app (compatible with Android and iOS)

Optional 7-day scheduling helps reduce wasteful heating and cooling when no one is home

Quick and easy installation in 15 minutes or less. The Sensi app includes a step-by-step installation guide and video tutorial

Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately) and Wink app (no Wink hub required)

Sensi Smart Thermostat, Wi-Fi, UP500W, Works with Amazon Alexa: $104.00

