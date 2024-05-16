Turkish competition board fines Google over failure to comply with regulation

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish competition authority said on Thursday that it decided to fine Google over its failure to fulfil obligations regarding a part of its local search services.

The authority said it will fine the company daily five ten thousandths of its 2023 revenues until it complies with the competition board's decisions, starting from April 15.

The board said the fine was imposed as previously implemented measures by Google to address the competition authority's concerns over local search services failed to include hotel inquiries.

