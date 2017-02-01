‘Trump Draws’ is the Twitter account we all need right now

President Trump has only been in office for two short weeks, but we’re already in the mood for a little comedic relief. Luckily, this is 2017, and the parody Twitter account world has got your back.





Don't Miss: The Galaxy S8, iPhone 8, and Google Pixel 2 will all share one key component

@TrumpDraws is a Twitter account that does only one thing, but it does it well. It took a short clip of a very proud President showing his work to the world, and has substituted in alternative facts onto the page.

dinosar pic.twitter.com/R629EU9WDh — Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) February 1, 2017





me pic.twitter.com/R64NwAYGKu — Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) January 31, 2017





kat pic.twitter.com/ra55wo0ulW — Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) January 31, 2017





Now, instead of signing an executive order preventing green card holders from majority-Muslim countries from entering, Trump is simply drawing a picture of where he lives.

house pic.twitter.com/AHAjqMazJ4 — Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) January 31, 2017





Much less threatening this way. I suppose if the White House gets alternative facts, we get alternative Twitter accounts that have a little more humor, and a little less capability to start a nuclear war.

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com