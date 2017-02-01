‘Trump Draws’ is the Twitter account we all need right now

Chris Mills
President Trump has only been in office for two short weeks, but we’re already in the mood for a little comedic relief. Luckily, this is 2017, and the parody Twitter account world has got your back.


@TrumpDraws is a Twitter account that does only one thing, but it does it well. It took a short clip of a very proud President showing his work to the world, and has substituted in alternative facts onto the page.




Now, instead of signing an executive order preventing green card holders from majority-Muslim countries from entering, Trump is simply drawing a picture of where he lives.


Much less threatening this way. I suppose if the White House gets alternative facts, we get alternative Twitter accounts that have a little more humor, and a little less capability to start a nuclear war.

