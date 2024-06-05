Tribit’s new StormBox 2 speaker gets more power, multi-speaker connectivity

Tribit, the California-based makers of some of the smallest and most rugged Bluetooth speakers around, announced the launch of its long-awaited new StormBox 2 compact portable speaker that’s gotten more power, improved Bluetooth capabilities, and a new app for controls and customization.

The original Tribit StormBox launched in 2018 and swiftly found its way onto best Bluetooth speaker lists near and wide, including our own at one time or another. But it’s been a minute, so we’re glad to see that the mighty StormBox has gotten the love it deserves.

On the outside, it doesn’t look like the second-gen of the StormBox is much different. It maintains the compact, cylindrical 7-inch by 2.7-inch by 2.7-inch form factor and is still super portable at just over a pound. There are still two passive bass radiators on each end, and the “+ O —” buttons and Tribit logo on the front remain the same. But the back buttons on the speaker have changed slightly with the addition of a TWS button, which means you’ll now be able to create a multi-speaker setup with other StormBox 2 speakers and StormBox Flow or XSound Plus 2 speakers for bigger sound.

Tribit

On the inside, the StormBox 2 has gotten some notable upgrades, too. Its two drivers have gotten a slight bump in size to 1.8-inches (48 mm), as well as a bit more power to drive them, going from 24 to 34 total watts output for bigger-than-you’d-think 260-degree sound. The added power should also bode well for the speaker’s decent XBass bass boost feature.

Tribit

The StormBox 2 features Bluetooth 5.3, giving it a range of up to 98 feet (30 meters), but perhaps the most significant addition comes by way of a new Tribit app that the company says allows for its sound to be “fully customized to match individual preferences and listening environments.” New options for equalization include presets you can choose, such as Audiobook, Classic, Jazz, Rock, and XBass. There’s also a nine-band EQ.

The Tribit StormBox 2 portable Bluetooth speaker.

Battery life of the SromBox 2 has also been lengthened from 20 to 24 hours, and it can be fully charged in four hours. The speaker also hangs on to its excellent IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning it can be submerged in up to a meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

The Tribit StormBox 2only comes in black so far and is available now for $70 at the Tribit website or on Amazon.