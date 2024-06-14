Transformational inventor Lynn Conway, 86, dies

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Trailblazer – Disruptor – Revolutionary – Professor – Friend – Author – Inventor — Researcher – Wife

Words those who knew Lynn Conway used to describe the Jackson area resident who died Sunday at 86

Her work in computers changed the world, her coworkers, husband and friends tell 6 News

University of Michigan Professor Emeritas Lynn Conway. (Photo Courtesy University of Michigan)

She helped create the systems to design integrated circuits. That work in turn led to creating the systems of chip design to power memory. She co-authored the seminal work on it, with renowned scientist Carter Mead – and the processes the duo created were codified as the Mead-Conway.

“What Lynn did — she unlocked how she unlocked algorithms, and she developed solutions so that software can do this,” Valeria Bertacco, Mary Lou Dorf Professor of Computer Science & Engineering and Vice Provost for Engaged Learning at the University of Michigan. “That brought us from 10,000 transistor to the 100 billions we put today on that.”

Bertacco was a colleague of Conway, and invited her to speak to her women in STEM groups to encourage more women to enter the field.

By 1985 she was a superstar – and Dan Atkins, a retired professor and Associate Dean of Engineering at U of M recruited her to bring her “spire of excellence” to U of M as the university was rebuilding its engineering program.

He was her boss and colleague, but the duo became friends as well.

“And any conversation you would have with her, you would walk away having some new thoughts about things that you hadn’t had before you started the conversation,” Atkins said of his friend.

But Conway also had a secret.

Conway’s Secret Life

University of Michigan Professor Emeritas Lynn Conway. (Courtesy Photo University of Michigan)

Another discovery and invention from 1968 made with a team at IBM. But until 2000 – her story was hidden from the world by her and IBM.

She’d been fired in 1968 for transitioning from male to female. She got a divorce and was threatened with arrest if she attempted to contact her daughters.

Conway went to Mexico for sex reassignment surgery and returned the nascent Silicon Valley – and rebuilt her career in the computer industry She started as a programmer and rose through the ranks until her achievements with Mead.

But, it turns out, her work with Mead was encore performance as a brilliant computer scientist and engineer.

While at IBM – she was on the team that helped create the code that allows computers to do multiple things at a time. That work – her work – was obscured. She told her story to the Los Angeles Times in 2000 and in 2020 IBM apologized and honored her.

By the time her work was acknowledged and honored, she was retired and living with her husband Charles Rogers.

Love by Adventure

Lynn Conway and her husband Charles Rogers in an undated photo from an African safari. (Courtesy Charles Rogers)

He was an electrical engineer at Consumer’s Energy in Jackson and the two met while participating in canoeing classes in Ann Arbor in 1987.

“One night at Gallup Park, I showed up with my trusty canoe on my roof,” he said. “Lynn was there with hers. Neither one of us was exactly outgoing – that’s just the nature of ourselves. But somehow, we greeted each other and did get to talking and – I don’t know exactly how it happened, but a relationship occurred.”

Without the canoes, “We would probably never even noticed each other anywhere else.”

The duo dated through the rest of 1987 and in early 1988 officially acknowledged they were in a relationship.

He said Conway was an adventurous spirit. The duo took to motorcross racing – which in turn gave way to big game hunting. He had grown up in a small community, carrying his rifle to school and shooting small game on the way to and from class.

She’d grown up in a suburban neighborhood, building radio telescopes in her backyard.

The couple traveled to hunting resorts in Texas and then to African compounds to hunt big game, Rogers said.

By 1994, the couple decided to buy a house – in the country, something Conway desired. They purchased a small house built on property that had been stripped of nutrient-rich topsoil to mine the gravel underneath. It was barren when they moved in.

The couple set about reshaping the land, creating a Thanksgiving weekend ritual of visiting a nearby tree farm and selecting trees that they then spent the weekend replanting on their land. As the years advanced, their small acreage was added to as they bought more land around them.

“She has pretty much insisted for at least 15 years, that of those 24 acres, about 22 of them are hers to craft and maintain the way she wants them,” he said of Conway.

As they settled into their new home in 1994, before the trees, before Conway transformed the landscape into her vision – she decided it was time to tell Rogers her story.

Rogers recalled she sat him down.

“I’ve got something I really have to tell you,” he recalled her saying.

Over the course of the next 45 minutes, Conway shared “the key points of her story” with Rogers.

He admits he knew nothing about transgender people.

“To me, it was a concoction of words that were put together somewhere,” he said. “So I did a lot of research and she gave me some help on that. It me several months. frankly, to know how I really felt about that and in the end, I felt – She’s Lynn. She’s the person I love. The heck with all the rest of this.”

They wed in 2002.

A Secret Revealed

University of Michigan Professor Emeritas Lynn Conway. (Courtesy Photo University of Michigan)

But the wedding also happened in the wake of Conway’s own public telling of her own story. Researchers and academics were trying to piece of the story of IBM’s supercomputer project but there were holes, the Los Angeles Times reported in 2000. Conway could – and did – fill those holes.

Despite being fired by IBM in 1968, the company had not asked her to return any of the files of her work on the supercomputer. She kept it all – memos, meeting minutes, notes. The history of her team and her work at IBM creating “dynamic instruction scheduling,” or DIS. It was a process that allowed a computer to consistently analyze multiple instructions, while efficiently utilizing the least amount of transistors to perform those functions.

The Times reported in 2000 a researcher at Clemson University began receiving emails from Conway in 1998 as he researched the history of the IBM project, internally known as Project Y. The researcher, Mark Smotherman, couldn’t understand how Conway had all the information on the history.

Her name didn’t appear in the IBM documents and her own resume didn’t mention the technology company.

He poked at her, the Times reported, trying to better understand the mystery.

Conway, after weeks of battling with the desire to tell her story and the fear of rejection, called Smotherman and told him why she wasn’t appearing in IBM records and why she didn’t list her work there on her resume.

The Times reported how that call began —

“You see,” she began,” when I was at IBM, I was a boy.”

By the time the Times published its report on Conway’s history and work, Conway had already tentatively begun to tell friends and colleagues. She started a website with the biographies of transgender people who achieved in their professional lives.

The Birth of Conway’s Activism

It was that website that caught the eye of a surgeon who was busy with a family and recently retired from surgery and looking for a second act. Part of that second act of professional life was transitioning from male to female.

This was Dana Beyer, MD. A Maryland politician and transgender activist.

“I was completing my transition then and I was wondering, as sort of I alluded to earlier, how am I going to be able to continue to be professional?” Beyer tells 6 News. “I was wondering whether that would be possible for a transsexual woman to do so, and I searched and I found Lynn’s website, ‘Transsexual Women Successes.’”

The website was a revelation for Beyer.

“I was so inspired,” she said of Conway’s website. “I was floored by the fact that these women had stepped out ahead of me and built a life post transition. And I tracked some of them down and I connected with them and I tracked Lynn down.”

She said her conversations with Lynn led to a connection. And while their connection was ultimately a political alliance and professional, it was important to Beyer.

At that time, Conway was working with Femke Olyslager and the duo did the research to undermine decades worth of presumptions of the prevalence of transgender people. Their work blew open a door in the medical community and allowed the transgender community to build a political and medical case to de-stigmatize transgender identity.

Conway’s reputation combined with that of her co-researcher Olyslager – a researcher specializing in the study, simulation and application of electromagnetic fields – made the battle for legitimacy of the research less fraught than previous studies had faced.

While Beyer found purpose in activism and being out front, Conway, she said, did not.

“I don’t think she was comfortable being out in the street, but she was sort of the brains behind this – coming up with that data as best we could. That really energized us because it made us realize that even though we were alone, that there were many more of us.”

Conway’s husband, Rogers, noted that while Conway’s activism increased into a national profile, she was also protective.

“Even after she came out, she was still locally living in stealth,” Rogers said of his wife. “She was afraid of negative repercussions. She wanted to keep primarily out of my professional space for exactly those same reasons.”

Conway preferred telling people in her national and international following that she resided in a rural area about 30 miles outside Ann Arbor.

The Impact of Her Secret

Conway told Atkins her story of before she was Lynn just before she made her story known in the Los Angeles Times in 2000.

Her revelation did not phase him, he said. But he acknowledged that perhaps her life experience had informed her worldview.

“At the time she did that, it took a lot of courage,” he said. “And in fact, courage not only because she lost her job, but because after she did it, she actually was exposed to threats, even life threats, death threats. So, I’m thinking that having courage and seeing that she can do something very different and get through it and end up better on the other side probably did translate into, ‘I’m not afraid to be a disruptor in the technology side.’ I hadn’t thought of that, but since you mentioned it, I think there is definitely a relationship between the two.”

That world view was something that worked to her advantage he said.

She say, he said, “that often the barriers to vision and innovation are not what we don’t know, but what we do know. In other words, just the inertia of the present. The presumption that everything is fine. It’s related to this idea of a competency trap – where companies think that they’re so great in doing just the right thing, that they don’t even see the innovations that are passing them by and, you know, make them less relevant than the future. So, she was very good at questioning things as they are. And suggesting possibilities for how they could be.”

Bertacco concurred with Atkins assessment.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that, you know, if you are an individual who are not part of the mainstream, anyway you interact with the mainstream establishment forces you to come up with your ideas,” Bertacco said. “So you are really practiced and, you know, you have a very low barrier to think outside of the box.”

Passing into History

Lynn Conway obit longer versionDownload

In May, Conway and Rogers were returning from Syracuse University when she fell ill. They had travelled to Syracuse because the university awarded her an honorary Doctor of Science.

She was taken to the hospital, where doctors worked to restore her health.

Rogers said he visited her every night, and returned home dreaming of when she would come back with him.

“I expected that in a week or two or three, she’d be there with me,” he said.

He noted that the most precious moments with his wife were at night as they went to bed. Before they “roll over to go to sleep,” they would spend time “just cuddling.” It was the intimacy of a shared life.

On June 9, when he returned home – after she taken her last breath – the reality of the loss hit him.

“When I came home Sunday night, that’s when it first hit me,” he said. “When I went to bed that night, suddenly it hit me – she’s never going to be there again.”

Lynn Conway Remembrance Details

Visitation: June 21, 4 to 7 p.m. Sherwood Funeral Home, 1109 Norvell Road, Grass Lake, Michigan 49240

Service: June 22, 1 p.m. Sherwood Funeral Home, 1109 Norvell Road, Grass Lake, Michigan 49240

Internment: Maple Grove Cemetery – 1501 Wolf Lake Rd, Grass Lake, Michigan

Luncheon following internment has not been finalized

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.